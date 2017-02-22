Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kids Fest at Global Village

There are more reasons than ever before for children to visit the fair this year. XPRESS checks them out

  • The Angry Birds show at Global VillageImage Credit: XPRESS/Clint Egbert
  • Bouncy castle at Global VillageImage Credit: XPRESS/Clint Egbert
  • Shaabiyat Al Cartoon and GloboImage Credit: XPRESS/Clint Egbert
  • Global Show AcademyImage Credit: XPRESS/Clint Egbert
  • The Jobs and Sabz show at Global VillageImage Credit: XPRESS/Clint Egbert
  • The Chhota Bheem show at Global VillageImage Credit: XPRESS/Clint Egbert
XPRESS
 

Dubai: This year’s Global Village has a slew of new attractions for children, giving them more reasons than ever before to come to the annual fair. XPRESS brings you the highlights:

Einstein meets Chhota Bheem

Chhota Bheem, a nine-year-old Indian cartoon series aired on the Pogo channel with 50 million views from children all over the world, is now performing at the village. The 20-minute musical version of the cartoon series revolves around Chhota Bheem who arrives from the future to a make-believe city in India, Dholakpur, due to a miscalculation in his time machine. From there on, events unravel and Einstein meets Chhota Bheem and his friends to help him return home.

Angry Birds

Characters from the famous Finnish Angry Birds TV series have now come to the Global Village. Everyday their interactive show takes place at the Roman Amphitheatre where children get to meet popular character ‘Red’ and his friends ‘Bomb’ and ‘Chuck’. There’s also a golden opportunity to click pictures with these stars.

Shaabiyat Al Cartoon and Globo

Emirati cartoon show Shaabiyat Al Cartoon has joined hands with Globo, the village’s mascot for a special daily performance on the main cultural stage. The funniest characters of the cartoon show take to the stage to keep children in splits. The young ones not only get to play with their favourite characters but also take photos with them.

Global Show Academy

The 20-minute interactive show offers children several dance workshops everyday. Children are picked from the audience and taught various dance moves. The kids have to wait till 9pm to get a glimpse of their performance on the main stage along with the rest of the dancers and the Globo entertainment team. The choreographed show has three dance tracks, including Shakira’s Zootropolis.

Jobs and Sabz

The 12-member Indian dance show choreographed by two brothers Joban and Sabu – hence the name Jobs and Sabz – is targeted at the teen audience. The dance tracks include a number of Bollywood and Malayalam songs. From Bharatnatyam and Kathak to street dance, freestyle and hip hop, the 18-minute show is visually colourful and entertaining. This show is on till March 1.

Bouncy Castle, Dancing Fountain and Fantasy Island

If the specially crafted entertainment shows weren’t enough, there’s also a host of activities to keep children engaged. The activities include the Bouncy Castle and Fantasy Island with more than 50 rides and games.

Entry tickets to Global Village include access to kids fest activities. The village is open from 4pm-12am Saturday-Wednesday; 4pm-1am Thursday-Friday and on public holidays until April 8. Mondays are family days.

Expand

Your comment

More from News

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Dh30m for an off-plan apartment?

Framed Gallery

One week: French artist entombed in rock

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

How UAE handled 1977 plane hijack

How UAE handled 1977 plane hijack

Dubai stunt driver to clean streets

Dubai stunt driver to clean streets

Student chops off fingers of two men

Student chops off fingers of two men

Man held for stabbing flatmate to death

Man held for stabbing flatmate to death

Emirates diverts flights to Europe

Emirates diverts flights to Europe

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Sharjah set to end free midday parking

Sharjah set to end free midday parking

Driving to the airport on Friday? Expect delays

Driving to the airport on Friday? Expect delays

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill