Kids Fest at Global Village

Dubai: This year’s Global Village has a slew of new attractions for children, giving them more reasons than ever before to come to the annual fair. XPRESS brings you the highlights:

Einstein meets Chhota Bheem

Chhota Bheem, a nine-year-old Indian cartoon series aired on the Pogo channel with 50 million views from children all over the world, is now performing at the village. The 20-minute musical version of the cartoon series revolves around Chhota Bheem who arrives from the future to a make-believe city in India, Dholakpur, due to a miscalculation in his time machine. From there on, events unravel and Einstein meets Chhota Bheem and his friends to help him return home.

Angry Birds

Characters from the famous Finnish Angry Birds TV series have now come to the Global Village. Everyday their interactive show takes place at the Roman Amphitheatre where children get to meet popular character ‘Red’ and his friends ‘Bomb’ and ‘Chuck’. There’s also a golden opportunity to click pictures with these stars.

Shaabiyat Al Cartoon and Globo

Emirati cartoon show Shaabiyat Al Cartoon has joined hands with Globo, the village’s mascot for a special daily performance on the main cultural stage. The funniest characters of the cartoon show take to the stage to keep children in splits. The young ones not only get to play with their favourite characters but also take photos with them.

Global Show Academy

The 20-minute interactive show offers children several dance workshops everyday. Children are picked from the audience and taught various dance moves. The kids have to wait till 9pm to get a glimpse of their performance on the main stage along with the rest of the dancers and the Globo entertainment team. The choreographed show has three dance tracks, including Shakira’s Zootropolis.

Jobs and Sabz

The 12-member Indian dance show choreographed by two brothers Joban and Sabu – hence the name Jobs and Sabz – is targeted at the teen audience. The dance tracks include a number of Bollywood and Malayalam songs. From Bharatnatyam and Kathak to street dance, freestyle and hip hop, the 18-minute show is visually colourful and entertaining. This show is on till March 1.

Bouncy Castle, Dancing Fountain and Fantasy Island

If the specially crafted entertainment shows weren’t enough, there’s also a host of activities to keep children engaged. The activities include the Bouncy Castle and Fantasy Island with more than 50 rides and games.

Entry tickets to Global Village include access to kids fest activities. The village is open from 4pm-12am Saturday-Wednesday; 4pm-1am Thursday-Friday and on public holidays until April 8. Mondays are family days.