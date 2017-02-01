Impact: Zainab’s kids start school

Study time. Mustafa (left) and Muzammil on their way to Al Salam Private School in Al Nahda

SHARJAH: Twins Mustafa and Muzammil who were reunited with their mother following a recent XPRESS report have started school in Dubai.

The four-year-old children, both Indian nationals, were stranded in Pakistan since April 2014 and their mother Zainab Fawad, 44, had almost given up hopes of seeing them again until XPRESS readers made it possible.

Last fortnight the kids were enrolled at the Al Salam Private School in Al Nahda.

Overwhelming response

“Hundreds of Good Samaritans came to my rescue. Among them was this group of women who helped me financially and also assisted me securing admission for my kids,” said the divorcee.

Zainab said both Mustafa and Muzammil are enjoying school and learning new things.

Zainab was separated from her children following a catastrophic turn of events which had not just rendered her homeless and penniless but also landed her in jail for no fault of hers.

However, a November 16 XPRESS report highlighting her plight changed her fortune almost overnight with hundreds of readers stepping forward to help her with monetary and legal aid.

The overwhelming support enabled Zainab to straighten out her life and fly her kids to UAE.

Orginally a Parsi from Gujarat, India, Zainab first came to the UAE in 2003 and soon found a job with a Jebel Ali company. It was here she embraced Islam and met her would-be husband who was from Pakistan.

After a few years of courtship, they went to Pakistan and got married.

In November, 2012, Zainab delivered twins Mustafa and Muzammil. But the marital bliss didn’t last long.

Zainab’s troubles began when she was jailed over bounced cheques issued by a company that her Pakistani husband had set up in her name. After being released, Zainab roughed it out in airport waiting areas for months while her husband flew the kids to Pakistan on a visit visa and later divorced her.