Hone your skills to suit UAE Government’s needs

Choose from one of four new master’s programmes launched for Emiratis and expats by MBRSG to shape, empower future leaders

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/XPRESS
Thinking ahead. (from left) Professor Raed Awamleh, Dr Ali Bin Sebaa Al Marri, Humaid Mohammad Al Qatami and Dr Tayeb A Kamali at the launch of the new master’s programmes at MBRSG in Dubai on Jan 4
XPRESS
 

Dubai: You can now hone your skills to suit the needs of the UAE Government.

Yes, you read that right.

If you are in government service or working with an international organisation, an NGO or the private sector and meet a set of well-defined criteria, you can get enrolled into four specially designed master’s programmes announced by the Mohammad Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) in Dubai on Wednesday.

Professor Raed Awamleh, dean of the MBRSG, said at the launch that three of the programmes – master’s in public policy, public administration and innovation management are in English, while the fourth – an executive master’s programme in public administration -- is in Arabic.

Minimum work experience

He said, “The first three courses require a minimum work experience of at least three years while the fourth needs six years. But this alone cannot guarantee admission as applicants have to meet several other criteria as well.”

For instance, the master of public policy requires a relevant baccalaureate degree with a certain CGPA and minimum scores in TOEFL and other internationally recognised tests.

Awamleh said students will be admitted in two batches – March and September -- from this year. While the master’s courses will cost Dh120,000, the executive masters course will come up to Dh140,000.

Awamleh said students can pursue the programme either full-time over 18 months or part-time over two years. “We have planned the courses in such a way that they are convenient for working people with lectures in the afternoon or early evening.” Each course entails different modes like direct contact, directed independent learning and self-access studies, with minimum hours allocated for them. Awamleh said completion of the courses will not only help students meet the requirements of the government, both at the federal and local level, but also enable them to further their own career goals. For instance, the master of public administration degree helps students advance their career in public service or non-profit management with a focus on the challenges facing the UAE. Awamleh said separate scholarships of Dh10,000 each will be granted to Emiratis, government employees and institutions that sponsor candidates.

Humaid Mohammad Al Qatami, chairman of MBRSG board of trustees, Dr Ali Dr Ali Sebaa Al Marri, executive president, MBRSG and Dr Tayeb A Kamali, chair of the academic committee of MBRSG, were also present.

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

