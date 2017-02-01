Have you seen the hanging forest on Palm Jumeirah?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Have you seen the hanging forest on Palm Jumeirah?

New landscaping project makes Zabeel Saray bridge appear as if it is supported by rows of trees

  • Greenery taking root on the underside of Zabeel Saray bridge on Palm Jumeirah islandImage Credit: Anjana Kumar/XPRESS
  • An image of the Zabeel Saray bridge artificial forest projectImage Credit: Supplied
  • The columns supporting the bridge will look like treesImage Credit: Anjana Kumar/XPRESS
XPRESS
 

dUBAI In another first in the city, a bridge on Palm Jumeirah will have an artificial forest under it. Works are currently underway to cover the underside of the 326-metre Zabeel Saray flyover, including the columns, with artificial greenery.

In all 4,000 square metres of space under the flyover will be covered with artificial fucis plastic leaves and tree barks made of white spiroform.

“When done, it will appear as if the bridge is being supported by trees,” said Wisam Al Akkawi, architect and contractor for Ashekman, the company behind the landscaping work.

He said the leaves have a wind resistance of up to 120km/h and will not change colour even in peak summer.

“They are coated with cement and polymer. The landscape is completely fire resistant as it is made of hard-coating materials,” said Wisam on Monday, adding that the project will be completed in two weeks.

Expand

Your comment

More from News

tags from this story

Palm Jumeirah
follow this tag on MGNPalm Jumeirah

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

Palm Jumeirah
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Church to hold Mercithon for six cancer patients

Framed Gallery

In pictures: Rain hits across UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Watch: Dubai prisoners in dash for freedom

Watch: Dubai prisoners in dash for freedom

In pictures: Rain hits across UAE

In pictures: Rain hits across UAE

‘No health insurance, no visa’ rule in place

‘No health insurance, no visa’ rule in place

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

UAE: Job ban if notice period is not served

UAE: Job ban if notice period is not served

Bannon: US going to war in South China Sea

Bannon: US going to war in South China Sea

US to impose sanctions against Iran entities

US to impose sanctions against Iran entities

First Dreamliner from Kochi arrives in Dubai

First Dreamliner from Kochi arrives in Dubai