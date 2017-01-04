Gardener beheaded in Springs 12

The Springs

Dubai: A Pakistani gardener has been reportedly beheaded under mysterious circumstances in Emirates Living. Details are sketchy but initial reports suggest that the gory murder took place on New Year’s Eve near Springs 12.

The deceased, believed to be in his early thirties, has been identified as Miyaz.

Gruesome

A comment from the police or developer Emaar was not readily available but a woman who employed Miyaz and a fellow gardener who was among the first ones to arrive at the crime scene confirmed the incident.

“It was a nauseating sight. Miyaz’s body had been decapitated and his severed head lay a short distance away. There was blood everywhere. I haven’t been able to sleep well since that night,” said the fellow gardener who did not want to be identified.

Another Pakistani gardener who works in the area and has known Miyaz for several years said that the murder was fallout of a long standing family dispute.

A Sri Lankan woman who employed Miyaz described him as a diligent worker. “I learnt about his death on January 2 when he did not show up for work and I called the security to enquire. He was very hardworking and never gave me any reasons to complain.”

It is not clear if anyone has been arrested in connection with the murder. Miyaz is survived by his wife and three children.