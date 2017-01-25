European artists shine at Global Village

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

European artists shine at Global Village

Here’s a low-down on the dancers, actors and stunt performers who are wowing visitors at the annual shopping and entertainment fair

  • The Spirit of the Dance at Global VillageImage Credit: Clint Egbert/XPRESS
  • The new entertainment show Movies Live at Global VillageImage Credit: Clint Egbert/XPRESS
  • The stunt show at the Global VillageImage Credit: Clint Egbert/XPRESS
  • Jasmine Chandler: Park Life and Movies LiveImage Credit: Clint Egbert/XPRESS
  • Jeremy Delenne: Speed, Chase, ActionImage Credit: Clint Egbert/XPRESS
  • Latisia Simpson: Park Life and Movies LiveImage Credit: Clint Egbert/XPRESS
  • Mike Kauffmann: Speed, Chase, ActionImage Credit: Clint Egbert/XPRESS
  • Volodymyr Maksymenko: Speed, Chase, ActionImage Credit: Clint Egbert/XPRESS
  • Isaac Edwards: Movies Live and Park LifeImage Credit: Supplied
  • Jessica Henderson and Joseph Miller: Spirit of the DanceImage Credit: Clint Egbert/XPRESS
  • Park LifeImage Credit: Supplied
XPRESS
 

Dubai: Over 12,000 shows including globally acclaimed musicals, world-class stunt performances, award-winning cultural dances and specially commissioned stage productions have been scheduled for this season of Global Village. Starring in this entertainment extravaganza are some of the world’s best stuntmen and talented performing artists from Europe. XPRESS catches up with some of them:

Jessica Henderson,
British, 26
Show: Spirit of  the Dance

Jessica Henderson has been part of the Spirit of the Dance show for the past three years. Holder of a three-year diploma in performing arts, Henderson is a trained tap-dancer and theatre artist. “This is my first visit to Dubai and I’m totally loving it. I hope to be back here for the next season too.”

Joseph Miller
British, 36
Show: Spirit of the Dance

Joseph Miller has been dancing professionally for 18 years, his forte being the Irish dance. He has been part of the Irish dance show Spirit of the Dance for 17 years now. He is an award-winning dancer and has performed all over the world. “But here at the Global Village, I can feel a special energy. There is a lot of positivity here and the crowd is simply superb. I would love to come back here again.”

Jasmine Chandler,
British, 21
Shows: Park Life and Movies Live

Shem plays a glamorous mother in Park Life, a themed circus act. “I have been singing, dancing and acting since the age of six. I started working three years ago. This is my first job away from home and I love it here.” She is also part of the cast of Movies Live, a stage production on the world of movies.

Latisia Simpson
British, 33
Shows: Park Life and Movies Live

Latisia Simpson has been dancing for the last 22 years. In Park Life she plays a flower girl and is paired with a balloon seller with whom she does a couple of duets. “It feels like one big family here in Global Village. But what I like most is the mix of nationalities I get to see here.” She also plays multiple roles in Movies Live.

Isaac Edwards
British, 22
Shows: Movies Live and Park Life

Isaac Edwards has proved to be a crowd puller for his roles in Park Life and Movies Live. “I have met so many lovely people here and they have made me feel so comfortable,” says Isaac, who is on his first professional job outside London. Edwards is studying dance and theatre in the UK. “I have completed two years and will finish the course after my stint at Global Village.”

Volodymyr Maksymenko,
Ukrainian, 38
Stunt Act: Speed, Chase, Action

Volodymyr Maksymenko is a European award-winning stuntman with over 20 years of experience to his credit. He plays a ‘baddie’ in the show – fighting the cops – and gets to show off his various skills including zip-lining, fighting and bike-flying.

Mike Kauffmann,
French, 25
Stunt Act: Speed, Chase, Action

Two-time European champion winner in drifting, Mike Kauffmann is another baddie in the stunt act. You can see him drifting in a swanky car trying to escape the cops. “I discovered drifting when I was young and haven’t given it up since. Global Village has a splendid stunt arena, there is a big crowd daily. It’s been a great experience.”

Jeremy Delenne,
French, 32
Stunt Act: Speed, Chase, Action

He is the good guy in the stunt show – a cop. Jeremy Delenne is also a national drifting champion back home in France and has won a number of awards including the European championship. “I have been doing stunts since 2010 and unlike most others – I do them on a bike and a car. It’s all about precision and skills,” he says.

Expand

Your comment

More from News

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance

filed under

GulfNewsXpressNews

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In News

Dragon Boat Festival comes to Dubai Canal

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services