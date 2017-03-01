Dubai Municipality on a power saving drive
Dubai: The Dubai Municipality has replaced electric bulbs in varius city parks with power-saving LED lights to conserve energy.
The swtich has been made in parks at Mushrif, Creek, Al Wasl, Naif, Twar, Rashidiya, Abu Hail, Garhood, Nad Shama, Gusais, Al Shaab, Al Warqa, Mizhar 1 & 2, Quran, Khazan and Muhaisnah.
“In five years, all parks in Dubai will be fitted with energy saving bulbs,” said Jabir Ahmad Abdulla Al Ali, director of general maintenance department at Dubai Municipality
Electrical heaters in public swimming pools at community parks have also been replaced with heat pumps. “We are also putting timers on flood lights at play courts in community parks aso that they remain on only during a play. Smart meters too have been installed in four parks with more planned this year,” he explained.
Last October, the municipality launched the Dubai Lamp Initiative to develop the world’s first commercial LED lamp.
The idea is to replace conventional bulbs in homes and commercial establishments with Dubai Lamps.
“This could see the reduction of up to 640,000 tonnes of carbon emission. Our plan is to save consumption of 1000 gigawatt per year,” said Ali.
Your comment