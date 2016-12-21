Dubai Marina Yacht Club to close down early next month

The picturesque Dubai Marina Yacht Club's is much sought after for its restaurants, lounge and terrace offerings

Dubai: The popular Dubai Marina Yacht Club in Dubai Marina is closing down next month to make way for a new hospitality concept.

A spokesperson for developer Emaar said, “All club-related services and the operations of lifestyle, F&B and commercial amenities at the existing facility will be discontinued from January. Emaar is developing a new hospitality concept that will also feature a world-class yacht club in the current location of Dubai Marina Yacht Club in Dubai Marina.”

Work on the new project is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2017.

Berthing services

The club, whose marina is set on a 3.5 km canal and provides sheltered berthing for hundreds of yachts, will continue to offer marina-related and charter services, but from a new location.

“As part of this exciting new development, Dubai Marina Yacht Club will only provide marina-related services to its berth holders but from a different office in The Address Dubai Marina hotel after January 2017. Visitors can also enjoy all charter services as normal with bookings to be made from the new office,” the spokesperson said.

A happening venue, the Dubai Marina Yacht Club’s Aquara restaurant and lounge, 25degree55degree Café Bistro and YOTS Sports Lounge are favourite hangouts among the city’s residents. The club’s terrace overlooking the marina is also a he draw for its themed treats. The club is also an event hotspot with many social get-togethers, fairs and private parties being organised from time to time. One resident from the neighbourhood said, “I love the sushi socials at the Dubai Marina Yacht Club and spend many a lazy afternoon on its picturesque terrace.”

Asked if she would miss the club over the next few months, she said, “Most certainly.”

But another visitor was quick to add, “We’ll get by as long as we know there’s something bigger and better coming along.”