Dine like a Sultan at new leisure landmark

Bastakiya-style architecture and traditional Arabesque delights - Dubai Gourmet’s just opened Qasr Al Sultan lends an old world charm to a modern-day entertainment hub

  • A panoramic view of Qasr Al Sultan’s banquet, live cooking station, souq and entertainment areasImage Credit: XPRESS/Atiq-ur-Rehman
  • The traditional souq at Qasr Al SultanImage Credit: XPRESS/Atiq-ur-Rehman
  • A date vendor at Dukan Zaman, the mini heritage museumImage Credit: XPRESS/Atiq-ur-Rehman
  • The library has books in different languages including Hindi, Urdu, Arabic and EnglishImage Credit: XPRESS/Atiq-ur-Rehman
  • The open majlis-style dining areaImage Credit: XPRESS/Atiq-ur-Rehman
  • A chef pulls out fresh pita bread from the oven at the Food BazaarImage Credit: XPRESS/Atiq-ur-Rehman
  • Visitors at the spice shopImage Credit: XPRESS/Atiq-ur-Rehman
  • Lending colour. Staff in special costumes make for a pretty sightImage Credit: XPRESS/Atiq-ur-Rehman
  • Yesteryear music and dance forms like tanoura and dabka are part of the entertainmentImage Credit: XPRESS/Atiq-ur-Rehman
XPRESS
 

Dubai: A new heritage and lifestyle destination has opened in Dubai. Located close to The Outlet Village and Dubai Parks and Resorts (DPR), Qasr Al Sultan is developed by Dubai Gourmet and features an expansive banquet, live cooking stations, souqs and entertainment areas. The complex is designed in old Bastakiya style and is reminiscent of the days of the Sultans of Arabia.

Guests begin their royal experience in a fragrant majlis where they are welcomed with traditional Arabic coffee and dates.

Winding streets

They then go down the winding sikkas or streets of a souq that sells traditional carpets, ornate jewellery and crafts. Sand-art and henna is also available. The next stop is a Spice Bazaar which sells everything from nutmegs to cardamom. The prices are similar to those sold in markets outside.

There’s also a Food Bazaar which offers various cuisines from the Middle East at live cooking stations. “With all the modernisation happening in the UAE, we wanted to create something that resonates with traditional Arabic culture. The Sultans of Arabia have left a deep imprint on our culture – not just when it comes to food – but also art and lifestyle,” said Abdin Nasralla, chief executive officer of Dubai Gourmet.

“Every restaurant in Dubai will serve you dinner, but here it’s all about creating an experience,” he added.

The dining area features open majlis-style seating for over 100 people. There is also an al fresco cooking station which can accommodate 12 diners at a table.

Live entertainment

Live entertainment with a massive dhow in the backdrop is also part of the experience. Over 40 performers dance to the Dabka, Habriya, Youla every day. There are oud recitals too. A dedicated kids area with camel and pony rides ensure there are enough activities for the little ones.

Dedicated staff to look after the children are also at hand.

That’s not all at Qasr Al Sultan. Other attractions include Dukan Zaman, a mini heritage museum, a sand-art room and a library-cum-reading room.

“We have included a library in keeping with the UAE’s vision to have a reading room in every place. There are books in different languages including Hindi, Urdu, Arabic and English.”

Plans are in place to tie up with tour operators and hotels to include Qasr Al Sultan as a dining destination for tourists.

Qasr Al Sultan is open for dinner from 7pm.

Entry tickets start from Dh435 for adults and Dh250 for children. There are special rates for group visits. The prices cover food, entertainment and activities.

