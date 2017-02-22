Mobile
Cobbler girl from Capri charms

Equipped with a generations-old skill, Alisia at Dubai’s Capritouch helps you put your best foot forward

  • Alisia at work inside a Dubai Mall storeImage Credit: XPRESS/Arshad Ali
  • Alisia making a customised sandalImage Credit: XPRESS/Arshad Ali
  • Customers can pick a handmade leather strap from a collection of 30 coloursImage Credit: XPRESS/Arshad Ali
  • Customer can select their own designs, down to the Swarovski crystalsImage Credit: XPRESS/Arshad Ali
  • Alisia makes a sandal from scratchImage Credit: XPRESS/Arshad Ali
XPRESS
 

Dubai: It’s not every day that you come across a cobbler girl in this part of the world, so when we chanced upon Alisia busy at work behind the window of a Dubai Mall store, we had to stop by and say hello.

A rare find hailing from the celebrated Isle of Capri in Italy, the 29-year-old has brought to Dubai a skill handed down to her from generations. She makes sandals with elan for Capritouch, a premium Italian brand that prides itself on reviving the Dolce Vita style of Capri and the yesteryear charm of the 50s and 60s.

As you talk to her and the store’s general manager Mario Rey, there’s more to her art than you would have imagined. Believe it or not, you can actually get her to customise an exclusive pair of pure leather, handmade sandals within just 15-20 minutes.

You can choose from basic models with straps or go in for upgrades by adding Swarovski crystals and other accessories. You can even select a preferred heel and get an engraving on the creation.

Three options

“You can take a pick from three heel options – flat, one inch and two inches. We offer soles for all ages and foot sizes - from 25 to 44,” says Alisia.

Once you’ve zeroed in on the sole and heel, you can pick a handmade leather strap from a collection of 30 colours. Stacked attractively in two wicker baskets, they add to the Mediterranean appeal of the Capritouch store, complementing everything from the ceramic tiled floor and tableware to the 100 per cent linen outfits and pure leather bags on display.

As Alisia takes your foot measurement, Rey explains, “The design is arrived at in two ways – either you pick one from Capritouch’s template or come up with your own pattern, specifying the colour of the straps and the kind of Swarovski crystals and other accessories.”

Alisia’s pride in her craft is evident as her dexterous hands begin to work on the exclusive piece.

All the materials she uses are sourced from Italy with the Swarovski crystals carrying a guarantee certificate.

There is a lot of attention to detail. When Alisia is nearly done with the sandals, she asks you if you would like to personalise it with your name, initials, date of birth or lucky number. The piece is ready in a matter of minutes.

As for the price, Oleg Svet, assistant store manager, says it ranges from Dh295 for a simple design to Dh2,500 for an elaborately studded pair. Either way, it promises to be a prized possession.

