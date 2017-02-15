Climb up the stairs, win attractive prizes

Scale high: The race covers 700-plus flights of stairs at Media One Tower

Dubai: The countdown has begun to the stair-climbing race at Dubai’s Media One Tower on February 18, as fitness freaks get set to compete in the marathon-inspired climb.

Being held for the third year, this year’s race will feature among others Piotr ‘Showtime’ Lobodzinski, the current tower running world champion. Pre-registration is a must for the race. While initial registrations closed on February 12, late registrations are open till February 16 against a fee of Dh30.

The hotel is hosting the race in association with the Towerrunning World Association. According to statistics, over 150,000 athletes and running enthusiasts climb towers, skyscrapers and outdoor stairs.

The race, open to individuals, starts from the ground level with a run through the car park up to level 7 by which time a distance of 1km is covered. Participants then go on to the stairs, all 700+, and race from level 7 to level 42 where the finish line is. The Media One Tower is a 43 floors high, 574 feet tall. The hotel occupies the first 23 floors. The race for individuals starts at 10am with an entry fee of Dh99 each.

Prizes worth Dh50,000 will be given away to the winners – three toppers each in the men’s and women’s categories. Cash prizes will be given if the track record is beaten. The result will be posted and all times achieved will be sent to the runners via Premier Online, the official timing partner. The award ceremony will take place on THE DEK on 8.

For details, log on to http://bit.ly/M1Run2017. Race packs