At your service on New Year’s Eve

Dubai: There is perhaps no time busier than New Year’s Eve for a restaurant in the UAE, a country that attracts millions of revellers from all over the world. It’s the night when they are packed to capacity with plain diners and party monsters alike, all wanting to celebrate the old and ring in the new. Amidst the glamour and clamour, however, a few will be at the peak of their duty. As everyone around them makes the final countdown to 2017, their job will be to ensure it’s a memorable experience. XPRESS catches up with six such restaurant staff.

Thomas Koke, 36

Chef De Cuisine, Savannah Grill & Lounge, Abu Dhabi

From: Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Years in UAE: Nine

Midnight task at hand: As a chef, I will be engrossed in the kitchen making a memorable crossover for our beloved guests with sumptuous African food.

Last NYE experience: It was a different setting but the same super story for me.

Motivation to work on NYE: It is the guests’ appreciation of a good service or a good dish they are served. I cook from the heart and that makes it really easy for me to love my job under all circumstances. I think I was born to cook!

Andrea Russo, 24

Executive Chef, Per Te, Dubai

From: Sicily, Italy

Years in UAE: Less than one

Midnight task at hand: I think I will have just finished the kitchen round and will most likely be plating dishes for guests.

Last NYE experience: I hadn’t moved to Dubai yet and was working in the Carribean then. The one thing I remember is that it rained heavily and I had to move the buffet to the indoor section of the restaurant I was working with. I am pretty sure there will no such moment this time around.

Motivation to work on NYE: What really keeps me going is the sight of my guests having a good time in my restaurant. It gives me great energy and I think chefs are born to make people happy!

Alexandra , 28

Waitress, Vesna, Dubai

From: Kiev, Ukraine

Years in UAE: Four

Midnight task at hand: I will have the glasses ready to help my guests raise a toast to the New Year. I will be making sure that they’re all having an amazing time.

Last NYE experience: It was energetic and a lot of fun. Motivation to work on NYE: It’s knowing that I play a very important role in giving the guests a memorable time as they welcome the New Year.

Matthew Cook, 29

Restaurant Manager, Senara, Dubai

From: Oakham, England, UK

Years in UAE: Three

Midnight task at hand: I will be making sure that all my guests are ready for the final countdown and the spectacular fireworks display across our beautiful waterfront.

Last NYE experience: Last year’s celebrations were unfortunately slightly overshadowed by the fire in Downtown. However, the atmosphere all over Dubai was incredible, and the fireworks were spectacular. I’ve had the privilege of seeing the fireworks in Dubai for the last three years and they never cease to amaze me.

Motivation to work on NYE: It’s seeing the smiles on the faces of our guests. My team and I love what we are doing and we are excited that all of us are going to come together to create something brilliant yet again for our customers this New Year’s eve.

Moath Hamdan, 35

Restaurant Manager, Anantara Sir Bani Yas Al Sahel Villa Resort, Abu Dhabi

From: Amman, Jordan

Years in UAE: Seven

Midnight task at hand: We will be in the midst of a themed dinner. So when it’s time for the final countdown, my team and I will go around greeting everyone a ‘Happy New Year’ and helping our guests to raise a toast.

Last NYE experience: It was a busy night till the countdown as we had our main event - the New Year’s Eve After-Dinner Party - on the beach where most of our guests were, soaking up the sounds of a live DJ performance.

Motivation to work on NYE: To work on such special occasions is part of the drill for everyone in our industry, but as a supervisor it’s more than my job to ensure the guests who come to spend time with us in our beautiful resort are well looked after and leave happy with good memories.

Matar Sariedden, 38

Restaurant Manager, Trader Vic’s, Dubai

From: Mount Lebanon, Lebanon

Years in UAE: Four

Midnight task at hand: I will be coordinating with all sections of the restaurant and hosting new guests as well as our regular customers while ensuring that everyone is enjoying themselves.

Last NYE experience: It was an amazing atmosphere, like every time. When the restaurant is teeming with so many people of all age groups and different backgrounds enjoying themselves, it’s a sight to behold.

Motivation to work on NYE: As December 31 is the last day of the year, one is bound to have mixed emotions about leaving behind a good year and welcoming a potentially great one. Finishing this last day of the year on the best possible note with a job well-executed and a happy crowd around us is always a plus.