At a loss on which doctor to consult?

Medical marketplace Medigo claims it can help you make an informed decision from over 900 hospitals in 28 countries

  • Medigo’s website offers medical references and help covering a wide range of categoriesImage Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/XPRESS
  • Pawel Cebula, co-founder of the Berlin-based Medigo, a global online medical marketplaceImage Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/XPRESS
XPRESS
 

Dubai: Have a health problem and don’t know whom to consult or whether to get treated here or abroad? Medigo, a global online medical marketplace, claims it has what it takes to help you cut through the clutter. The platform, which works along the lines of portals like bookings.com, has a listing of 900 hospitals and clinics in 28 countries with price comparisons of nearly 2,000 procedures.

It carries reviews of the healthcare facilities and their doctors based on research and crowdsourced information. Additionally, it serves as a medical concierge, doing everything from fixing appointments and making air and hotel bookings to arranging for invoice audits and negotiations with insurers.

Pawel Cebula, co-founder of the Berlin-based operation, told XPRESS on a visit to Dubai last month that Medigo is in the process of expanding in the UAE and the Middle East following a huge jump in the number of people seeking medical treatment in the UAE. “Our statistics show that there has been a 40 per cent increase in the number of people travelling to the UAE for treatment, with patient inflows the highest for bariatric surgeries, followed by plastic and cosmetic surgeries.”

He said, “Medigo has a global care team of 55 people who are available 24/7 and can speak in 20 different languages.”

Regional support

Dubai-based Ritesh Tilani, tech entrepreneur, investor and senior adviser to Medigo for the region, said, “We support Medigo in their goal of spreading the platform to people requiring medical services in the region. We help them to reach out to consumers and identify the right partners, whether it’s insurance companies, government organisations or corporates.”

Patients who have used the services seem satisfied with the outcome. Abu Dhabi-based Juan Carlos, 45, who wanted botox, was not sure which clinic to go to. When he went online to search for some nearby options, he chanced upon Medigo. “The care team member knew what exactly I was looking for,” said the Spanish-speaking man.

Similarly, scuba diver Neil, 47, from UK, was scouting around for a good doctor for a gastric bypass surgery. Through Medigo, he chose a hospital in Dubai which operated on him at a reasonable cost. “The support pre- and post-surgery was incredible.”

Saeed, a 46-year-old in Dubai, was diagnosed with a brain tumour. He wanted to go to Germany for treatment and Medigo recommended a few options. The patient and the insurer selected a hospital where the cost estimate was £45,500. Treatment proceeded as per plan but the patient’s bill went up to £52,300. Medigo conducted a post-discharge invoice analysis and found it disputable. The amount was then corrected.

While the initial contact with Medigo is free, a request for a second opinion is chargeable and the price varies across countries. Tilani said: “If a patient proceeds with treatment through us, we help narrow down options, but the patient makes the final decision on country, hospital and doctor. The patient is not charged at all, with the exception of a few countries where there is a fixed fee depending on the treatment, level of support and follow-up required. There are additional fees for optional value-added services like airport pick-up/drop-off, translator, etc.”

Expand

your comment

