Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Video: Tank drives through Dubai Mall wall

A video showing a tank ripping through a wall in Dubai Mall has left residents stunned

Image Credit: YouTube
 

Dubai: A video that has been circulating among UAE residents has left viewers in awe, as a tank was recorded smashing through a wall in Dubai Mall.

However, the footage did not cause any damage as it seems to have been part of a stage production. 

The video was posted online on Wednesday December 14, 2016, and the tank was also recorded driving along Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard with a police escort.

 

A video posted by ﷽ ( الحمدلله ) (@ah_n515) on

 

While social media users debated on why the tank was being filmed at Dubai Mall, it was actually part of the British car show The Grand Tour, which includes Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May (aka ex-Top Gear people).  

The Dubai Mall shoot forms part the finale of their new show and fans were invited to take part.

Having travelled around the world — from Johannesburg to California and Rotterdam, with Stuttgart, Scotland and Nashville — the show came to the UAE when the hosts pitched a tent at the foot of the iconic Burj Khalifa tower.

More from Media

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEMedia

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Media

7DAYS newspaper, website closes down
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed