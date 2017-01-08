Mobile
Report: #Dubai ranks 4th in Instagram posts

New York City was ranked as the most hashtagged city in the world, followed by London, Paris and Dubai

 

Dubai: The emirate of Dubai has been ranked as the fourth most hashtagged city in the world on Instagram.

According to a new report by Hashtag the World, more than 47 million posts included Dubai on the photo-sharing platform in 2016.

New York City was ranked in at first place with over 68 million posts, with London, Paris and Istanbul making it to the top 5.

The study was created based on a study that ranked the world’s 30 most hashtagged cities during the last year, to have an in-depth understanding of the consistent growth of Instagram and hashtags in the travel industry.

Discussing the growing importance of Instagram for travel, the founder of Hashtag the World Lucas Ribeiro, said: “Instagram is a powerful tool for the travel industry as its 600 million users love to share their beautiful pictures about their holidays and exploring their own city. It gives great opportunities for business on Instagram.”

In its second year, the study by Hashtag the World reflects a significant growth rate in Instagram usage all over the world. Yet this is the only study conducted to find out the world’s most frequently hashtagged cities.

The report also shows that Los Angeles, Tokyo, Las Vegas, San Diego, Rome, Atlanta, and Rio de Janeiro have experienced an annual growth of over 100 per cent in terms of hashtag usage.

“We can clearly see that the Olympics had an impact on the growth in ranking with #RiodeJaneiro and #Tokyo,” said Lucas.

According to a recent survey, 97 per cent of the millennials share pictures while travelling, especially on Instagram. A creative community leveraging the power of visual storytelling, Instagram has now become the most preferred alternative for people to share their positive experiences.

With more than 600 million active users as of now, over 40 billion photos have been shared to date by the Instagram users. The number of photos and images shared via Instagram per day is a whopping 95 million.

Top 30 most hastagged cities in the world on Instagram 

RankCity
1New York City
2London
3Paris
4Dubai
5Istanbul
6Miami
7Chicago
8Barcelona
9Los Angeles
10Moscow
11Toronto
12Tokyo
13Las Vegas
14Berlin
15Madrid
16Hong Kong
17Amsterdam
18Sydney
19San Francisco
20Bangkok
21San Diego
22Boston
23Rome
24Atlanta
25Rio De Janeiro
26Vancouver
27Milan
28Houston
29Orlando
30Seoul

Source: Hashtag the World 2016

