Media: India needs UAE more than the other way round

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Media: India needs UAE more than the other way round

How Indian media outlets covered the visit

Gulf News
 

The Economic Times

India, frankly, needs the UAE more than the other way round. A large market is less important than where the market is headed ­— high-tech manufacturing, creative industries, innovation pods, not merely consumers. The UAE recognised this ages ago and is investing massively in the future. All you have to do is sit in a driverless pod in Masdar City to get to your destination and see the possibilities of a future where you can store solar energy in batteries not yet invented, or build zero carbon homes for future families. That ought to be our future, we need partners who have already started on this journey.

Hindustan Times

Selecting the chief guest for the Republic Day parade is no routine affair. The choice carries either a strong intent or an emphatic reiteration on the part of the government, or both. As India wants to extend commercial and social ties with certain countries, the chief guest is usually picked from a nation that India wants to build — or reaffirm — its friendship with.

The Hindu

In recent years, Delhi has often used this ceremony to send out important signals on the foreign policy front by inviting its key partners. The Modi government has invested significant diplomatic capital towards strengthening its ties with the UAE. With the conclusion of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement between India and the UAE this week, this relationship is poised for a dramatic leap. India is well positioned to emerge as a credible security and economic partner of the UAE and the larger Gulf region at a time when the West is looking inwards and China’s rise is getting hobbled by its aggressive rhetoric on territorial issues. India-UAE ties are an exemplar for the changing Indian approach towards the wider region.

The Indian Express

Sources in the government told The Indian Express that UAE is an influential voice in OIC, and India wants to impress upon the country’s top leadership that its statements on Kashmir are “counter-productive” and boosts morale of terror groups and pro-militant elements there. “We want to impress upon them during the visit that the same elements which were responsible for killing five of their (UAE’s) diplomats in Kandahar are (also) responsible for the violence and terrorist activities in Kashmir,” a top government source said. “Through our conversations, we will tell them that such OIC declarations only strengthen the hands of those forces, which disrupt peace in the country.”

The Times of India

Overall, it’s commendable that New Delhi is now reversing its tendency of viewing the Mideast as a diplomatic minefield with too many political and sectarian cross-currents — which ceded the Gulf to Pakistan as its ‘natural’ South Asian ally. Geopolitical circumstances today also provide India with enhanced opportunities to do so. And UAE can certainly serve as India’s springboard to the Gulf.

More from Media

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEMedia

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Media

Gulf News subscribers win Dh1,000 vouchers
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services