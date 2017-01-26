Gulf News subscriber reckons luck has arrived with Audi A3

Deepak Shah, his wife, Jigna, and children Harshad and Kavya, won the first brand new Audi A3 giveaway as part

Rajeev Khanna handing over the keys of the Audi A3 to Deepak Shah, his wife, Jigna, and their children Harsh

Dubai: Imagine having consistently bought raffle tickets in Dubai for the past two decades but not getting lucky in any — not even once. This has been Deepak Shah’s experience, until it all changed for him on Thursday.

Lady luck smiled on the Indian expatriate on Thursday when Rajeev Khanna, Commercial Director at Gulf News, handed him the keys to his brand new Audi A3, a prize he won as part of the Gulf News Subscription Campaign.

“I’ve tried my luck in almost all the raffle draws here in Dubai over the years. Maybe I’ve spent around Dh50,000 already but I have never won anything, not even a Dh10 voucher,” Deepak, who has been in Dubai for 23 years, said.

“But that has changed. Without a ticket, I won here in Gulf News.”

Deepak subscribed to Gulf News three years ago and renewed his subscription just recently. The Gulf News Subscription Campaign entitles new subscribers and those renewing their subscriptions to a chance to win one of three Audi A3.

Deepak said the news was hard to believe at first.

“I got a call on January 16 that I had won but I didn’t believe it because nowadays you get so many prank calls. Then, I dialled the same number again, and they said they’re from Gulf News. Only then did I believe.”

The Indian businessman immediately called his family members and they were all in disbelief as well.

His son, Harshad, 14, said: “I thought my father won a mobile or tablet or a laptop. But he said he won a car, I thought he was joking.”

After confirming their win, Deepak threw a party to celebrate.

“This is my first winning in my 23 years here in Dubai. It’s a big boost for my business,” Deepak said, adding, perhaps his luck will continue from here onward.

“This is one of the most memorable days in my life. The Indian Republic Day today is extra special. Thank you very much, Gulf News.”

During the handover ceremony, Khanna said: “This is part of our subscription drive to make our readers happy. We hope they enjoy the gift!”

A representative from the Dubai Department of Economic Development draws the winner of the subscription offer raffles in the presence of officials from Gulf News.

The raffle for the second Audi A3 will be drawn on February 26 and everyone who will subscribe to Gulf News until February 23 will be entered into the raffle. All subscriptions made until March 31 will be entered in the third raffle on April 5.

For every subscription worth Dh400 of Gulf News, readers can save up to Dh750. Aside from getting a chance to win a car, every subscriber receives Dh350 in vouchers from leading brands such as Centrepoint, Homecentre, Iconic, Pizza Hut and Krispy Kreme. Subscribers also get Dh400 charged back to their statement, upon getting a new CITI credit card, which is subject to standard terms and conditions from CITI Bank. Also included with the subscription is the Good Living online membership for the year of 2017.