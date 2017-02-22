Gulf News keeps top spot among UAE daily newspapers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gulf News keeps top spot among UAE daily newspapers

Print media market continues to lose share to other media such as digital and TV

Image Credit: Gulf News
Gulf News reaches 26 per cent of readers in Dubai, the report revealed. It also showed that 48 per cent of newspaper readers in the UAE read at home, while 22 per cent read at work.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Gulf News continues to take the lead as the top newspaper in the UAE, with a 26 per cent reach, as revealed by the Arab Media Outlook report: ‘Youth ... Content ... Digital Media, 2016’.

“The top English daily is Gulf News with a reach of 26 per cent, while the top Arabic daily is Al Khaleej, with 19 per cent reach,” the report said.

“A brief analysis of the audited circulation for Gulf News from BPA shows that in December 2011, the newspaper had 107,998 qualified copies, which moved to 107,778 in June 2015,” it stated.

The report, which indicates that print media market continues to lose share to other media such as digital and TV, highlights that newspaper revenues have fallen over more than 20 per cent, over the last five years, with classified revenue losses reaching almost 50 per cent.

The fall in classified revenue is impacted by a host of online players, which shows the challenge facing the circulation numbers of UAE newspapers.

It also explained that digital paid revenue is driven by online publishing and digital gaming revenues, while print circulation is declining. “Expatriates constitute more than 80 per cent of the UAE’s population, making it one of the primary reasons for strong digital substitution to print,” showed the report.

The advertising market in the UAE is, therefore, expected to remain almost flat over the coming years due to the slowdown experienced in 2015, added the report.

Reading trends

When it comes to people’s habits of reading news, the report showed that 48 per cent of newspaper readers in the UAE read at home, while 22 per cent read the newspaper at work. Only nine per cent read the newspaper at a friend’s or relative’s house, and seven per cent read it in public places, showed the report.

“Newspapers in the UAE are at significant risk of losing subscribers … and ad revenues for the UAE newspaper industry is expected to fall in the years ahead,” indicated the report.

However, when it comes to magazines, the UAE publishes over 150 magazines covering a wide range of sectors, genres and categories, including entertainment, technology, business, fashion, travel, lifestyle, home, and design. The print magazine market in the UAE is mostly bilingual — Arabic and English — with many magazines containing local content that is published locally.

“The weekly magazine supplements such as Friday by Gulf News, which are distributed free with newspapers, continue to claim the largest readership,” stated the report, showing a significantly big drop in reach for paid magazines.

More from Media

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEMedia

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Media

Mobile and digital media use to grow in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen