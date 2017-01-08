Mobile
Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Photos of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid's son celebrating birthday with family and friends have gone viral online

 

Dubai: The ruling family celebrated in the weekend the fifth birthday of the youngest son of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The birthday celebrations, which took place last Saturday on January 7, 2017, saw Zayed Bin Mohammad with a few friends, before tucking into the cake that was modelled after a Nissan Patrol car.

On her social media accounts, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, wife of Shaikh Mohammad, posted up a collage of photos as the family gathered to celebrate the birthday.   

The photo caption reads: “To our beloved Zayed bin Mohammed...Today we celebrate your 5th birthday, and as you grow more and more every day, we see how much your character has begun to take shape.

“We are proud of your determination to walk in the footsteps of your dear father Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We wish you a very happy birthday and a blessed life.”

The photos also show Shaikh Mohammed and Princess Haya spending the time with their son before cutting into the cake, as well as the birthday boy enjoying a ride in a 4x4 vehicle. 

