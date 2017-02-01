80 falcons photographed travelling in Economy

Dubai: It's not uncommon to see passengers travelling with their pets. But would you ever expect to have as many as 80 feathery friends on the same flight?

That's exactly what 80 falcons did on a flight as they were shown perched on tables of an airplane. The picture had gone viral on the web, after Reddit user "lensoo" posted it recently.

In the forum thread, lensoo reported: “My captain friend sent me this photo: Saudi prince bought tickets for his 80 hawks.”

The post has received tens of thousands of likes, and more than 4,000 comments in two days.

Dubai-based wildlife expert Dr Reza Khan, however, inspected the photograph and confirmed to Gulf News that the birds are indeed falcons.

Travelling with falcons is allowed among Gulf carriers, who have also set their own falcon policies into place.

According to Qatar Airways' website, economy passengers can expect to share their cabin with as many as six falcons in their cabins.

In a statement to Gulf News, Etihad Airways said: “The airline complies with the UAE pet travel regulations and UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment policies for the carriage of animals and birds. The carriage in the cabin is restricted to falcons only and is permitted in the main aircraft cabin provided that all the necessary documents have been obtained.

“Other pets can travel in the cargo section or as manifest cargo provided the airline’s pet policy and UAE regulations on pet travel in and out of the country are met.”

Few exceptions

On the website of Emirates, it stated that animals are not permitted in the cabin of Emirates flights, “with the exception of falcons between Dubai and certain destinations in Pakistan, and guide dogs for the blind.”

The website for the Dubai-based carrier also stated that, “all other itineraries, falcons, cats, dogs and pet birds can be transported as checked baggage in the hold, provided the total journey time (including any transit time) is less than 17 hours, and all appropriate conditions are met.”