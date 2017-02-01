80 falcons photographed travelling in Economy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

80 falcons photographed travelling in Economy

Photo of falcons seen inside aircraft cabin has gone viral on social media

Image Credit: Reddit/lensoo
 

Dubai: It's not uncommon to see passengers travelling with their pets. But would you ever expect to have as many as 80 feathery friends on the same flight?

That's exactly what 80 falcons did on a flight as they were shown perched on tables of an airplane. The picture had gone viral on the web, after Reddit user "lensoo" posted it recently.  

In the forum thread, lensoo reported: “My captain friend sent me this photo: Saudi prince bought tickets for his 80 hawks.”

The post has received tens of thousands of likes, and more than 4,000 comments in two days.

Dubai-based wildlife expert Dr Reza Khan, however, inspected the photograph and confirmed to Gulf News that the birds are indeed falcons.

Travelling with falcons is allowed among Gulf carriers, who have also set their own falcon policies into place.

According to Qatar Airways' website, economy passengers can expect to share their cabin with as many as six falcons in their cabins.

In a statement to Gulf News, Etihad Airways said: “The airline complies with the UAE pet travel regulations and UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment policies for the carriage of animals and birds. The carriage in the cabin is restricted to falcons only and is permitted in the main aircraft cabin provided that all the necessary documents have been obtained.

“Other pets can travel in the cargo section or as manifest cargo provided the airline’s pet policy and UAE regulations on pet travel in and out of the country are met.”

Few exceptions

On the website of Emirates, it stated that animals are not permitted in the cabin of Emirates flights, “with the exception of falcons between Dubai and certain destinations in Pakistan, and guide dogs for the blind.”

The website for the Dubai-based carrier also stated that, “all other itineraries, falcons, cats, dogs and pet birds can be transported as checked baggage in the hold, provided the total journey time (including any transit time) is less than 17 hours, and all appropriate conditions are met.” 

More from Media

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEMedia

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Media

Why UAE parents worry about the internet
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa