Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ringing in the New Year

This is how you said you will be celebrating on New Year’s Eve

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Pramod Nair, an Indian expat, regularly ushers in New Year by watching the fireworks. “It is an expensive affair to be booking a dinner for thousands of dirhams to get a glimpse of the fireworks which you can watch for free. And I think it is more fun to be amid the crowd and enjoy the festivities, though we had a bad experience last time. I had taken my parents, who were on a visit, to watch the fireworks and my father sustained a bruise on his forehead from a piece of debris that fell from the Address Downtown Hotel that caught fire just before the fireworks started. Since my family is away in India, I was in two minds about going there this time. But one of my friends has just come down from Germany to celebrate New Year here and I need to take her there.”

 

Pamela Nelepa, a Macedonian expat, feels she is lucky to be staying near the Burj Khalifa and can watch the fireworks from her window. “This is an amazing city with so many entertainments during the year. I feel the New Year is just something that we are having through the whole year, for Dubai residents have a New Year every day. So, to pay such huge amount of money is really not logical, especially if you can see it for free. There are a lot of great, but not so pricey, restaurants that we can enjoy as well. I believe the people who are paying so much for New Year’s dinner at Downtown are tourists or people who have not been living in Dubai for so long.”

 

Tek Bahadur Gurung, a Nepalese expat, said he has never got the chance to see the Burj Khalifa fireworks even from far. “I have been here for three years. I had worked in Global Village and that is the only place where I had seen the fireworks. I will be on duty on New Year’s Eve and I can’t even go to that area to watch it, let alone having dinner in Downtown area. All that is not meant for people like me.”

 

Ahmad Bin Al Shaikh, an Emirati who lives in Sharjah, is going to the sleepy coastal town of Khor Fakkan to get away from the crowds. “I am going to Khor Fakkan for New Year’s Eve.

“I will go on Friday and leave on New Year’s Day. I will relax in the Oceanic Hotel and avoid the crazy city traffic. I do expect the hotel to be full and I personally do not celebrate because it is not part of my culture and it is merely just a new day. I just hope that for those that do celebrate or gather for it, please do not cause problems on the roads. Instead of driving, take public transport to ease the traffic.”

 

Monique Ruma, a Filipina expat who lives in Sharjah, is planning to stay at home and cook a large dinner to celebrate. “It will really be so expensive if I celebrate outside home, such as dining in a restaurant, but it will not be if I just celebrate it at home and just cook dinner for New Year’s Eve. I’ll probably cook seafood for dinner, since traditionally, Filipinos have a belief that it’s not good to serve chicken on New Year’s Eve.”

 

Shahd Bargouthy, a Jordanian expat who lives in Dubai, is going to have a barbecue in the desert outside the city. “It is really expensive to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dubai. Almost all places I tried to book required a minimum charge per person and thus it is difficult to invite the family out. Therefore, we decided to celebrate 2017 in Al Qudra desert which barely costs anything and we get to bring our own food and barbecue!”

 

Nisrin Arsiwala, an Indian expat who lives in Dubai, will hold a house party with close friends and family.

“This New Year will be like all others — spend some quality time with family and close friends. I will be hosting a party at my place and welcome a new beginning in the company of my near and dear ones. Everything and every place gets expensive during New Year’s and Dubai is no exception. While there are some extravagant parties and meet ups to welcome the New Year, the city also offers some great entertainment choices in the form of fireworks and street shows which serve as a perfect treat to begin the new journey.”

More from Leisure

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGNBurj Khalifa
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAELeisure

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

Nancy Ajram performs at Global Village
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan