Revellers share New Year’s plans

Dubai: Residents of the UAE have made their own plans on how they want to welcome the New Year. From enjoying fireworks at Burj Khalifa to staying at home and enjoying the holiday, we look at what UAE residents are doing this New Year:

Annalyn M. Cari, Sharjah

“My New Year plan is not very grand. I would like to stay at home and enjoy the peace and quiet. On New Year’s Eve, I shall go to St Michael’s Church at Yarmouk and then I will come home and have dinner. I might visit some of my friends and talk to them, but other than that I have no plans especially since my family isn’t over here.”

Manoj Kumar Thekke Veedu, Sharjah

“Usually for New Year, I would go to Dubai with my family. However, this year is special as my mother is coming over so I am organising a party at my home and my family and friends will be coming for the party. Even kids will be involved as they’ll be arranging some dance programmes and games. I just hope all of us have a great year ahead.”

Tony L.Z. Witt, Abu Dhabi

“My plans for New Year’s Eve is to enjoy the festive season with a sumptuous dinner. I am on vacation outside the UAE so I would also like to watch programmes from channels around the globe and enjoy watching the festivities. On January 1, I will relax in the morning and then head back to Abu Dhabi so that I can return to work on the 2nd.”

Shahid Khan, Dubai

“My plans for 31st night is to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks from Jumeriah and enjoy the show and I would also go for a sumptuous dinner at Kaleidoscope restaurant with my family. On 1st, I would like to rest at home with my family and probably plan for the upcoming year and make my resolutions and be ready for 2017.”

Mohammed Kaddoura, Abu Dhabi

“I am spending my New Year in UAE and my family is not over here. So I wouldn’t be wanting to do much. There is also a lot of traffic on the street so I would like to stay at home and probably watch TV programmes or just plainly relax at home. I will probably be thinking about the New Year resolutions as I have plenty of them.”