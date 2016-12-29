Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Revellers share New Year’s plans

Dinners, fireworks and family get-togethers to mark arrival of 2017 festivities across the UAE

  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Manoj Kumar Thekke Veedu, SharjahImage Credit: Supplied
  • Mohammed Kaddoura, Abu DhabiImage Credit: Supplied
  • Shahid Khan, DubaiImage Credit: Supplied
  • Tony L.Z. Witt, Abu DhabiImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Residents of the UAE have made their own plans on how they want to welcome the New Year. From enjoying fireworks at Burj Khalifa to staying at home and enjoying the holiday, we look at what UAE residents are doing this New Year:

 

Annalyn M. Cari, Sharjah

“My New Year plan is not very grand. I would like to stay at home and enjoy the peace and quiet. On New Year’s Eve, I shall go to St Michael’s Church at Yarmouk and then I will come home and have dinner. I might visit some of my friends and talk to them, but other than that I have no plans especially since my family isn’t over here.”

 

Manoj Kumar Thekke Veedu, Sharjah

“Usually for New Year, I would go to Dubai with my family. However, this year is special as my mother is coming over so I am organising a party at my home and my family and friends will be coming for the party. Even kids will be involved as they’ll be arranging some dance programmes and games. I just hope all of us have a great year ahead.”

 

Tony L.Z. Witt, Abu Dhabi

“My plans for New Year’s Eve is to enjoy the festive season with a sumptuous dinner. I am on vacation outside the UAE so I would also like to watch programmes from channels around the globe and enjoy watching the festivities. On January 1, I will relax in the morning and then head back to Abu Dhabi so that I can return to work on the 2nd.”

 

Shahid Khan, Dubai

“My plans for 31st night is to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks from Jumeriah and enjoy the show and I would also go for a sumptuous dinner at Kaleidoscope restaurant with my family. On 1st, I would like to rest at home with my family and probably plan for the upcoming year and make my resolutions and be ready for 2017.”

 

Mohammed Kaddoura, Abu Dhabi

“I am spending my New Year in UAE and my family is not over here. So I wouldn’t be wanting to do much. There is also a lot of traffic on the street so I would like to stay at home and probably watch TV programmes or just plainly relax at home. I will probably be thinking about the New Year resolutions as I have plenty of them.”

More from Leisure

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGNBurj Khalifa

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAELeisure

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

Nancy Ajram performs at Global Village
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan