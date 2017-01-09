Mobile
More bus routes to run to Global Village

Organisers for popular outdoor festival park are working to upgrade parking

Image Credit:Karl Jeffs/Gulf News
RTA runs two public bus routes to Global Village — Route 103 , from the Union Metro Station, and Route 104, from Al Ghubaiba.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: More public buses will soon link to Global Village, Dubai’s popular outdoor festival park, a move which organisers expect will help reduce traffic at the park’s entrances.

On weekend evenings, cars form a line that can snake back several kilometres on both sides of the Global Village’s entrances from Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road.

Organisers claim that the long queues are caused by constantly growing visitor numbers, road access limitations, and a need for more public transport.

“There will [soon] be more buses, provided by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA),” said Ahmad Hussain Bin Eisa, Global Village CEO, at a press conference on Monday.

He did not go into further details.

Currently, the RTA runs two public bus routes to Global Village — Route 103 , from the Union Metro Station, and Route 104, from Al Ghubaiba.

“If we encourage public transportation, the numbers [of cars] will be less,” he added.

The park’s chief said that while customers reported an improved experience this year that the parking system was lacking.

“We have enhanced the parking, but we have not achieved the experience we are targeting,” he said, citing a shortage of spaces.

In the last two months of 2016, since Global Village opened up again for the winter season, 2.3 million visitors have flocked through the grand entrance gates so far.

The same period last year saw 2.2. million visitors.

“Because of the number of visits, whenever we develop [more car parks], the number goes up.”

Every year, Global Village closes during the sweltering summer months, and the organisers begin renovation work and upgrades for the winter season.

During the next season — likely to begin towards the end of this year — the car parks would be “redeveloped” and “rearranged… in a way that gives easier access,’ Essa added.

This year, Global Village will run until April 8. It will be open from 4pm to midnight on weekdays, and will stay open until 1am on weekends. Entry tickets cost Dh15.

More from Leisure

tags from this story

Dubai
Dubai
Roads and Transport Authority
Roads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAELeisure

tags

Dubai
Dubai
Roads and Transport Authority
Roads and Transport Authority

