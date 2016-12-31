Mobile

Have a beach barbecue with buddies

Three Emirati friends say they know how to really usher in the New Year

Image Credit: Supplied
The three friends sip energy drinks and eat chocolates and dates, far from the madding crowd.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: While many visitors and residents choose to brave the crowds and see Dubai’s grandest fireworks display at the base of the Burj Khalifa, others prefer a more traditional, low-key evening.

Sitting on Dubai’s popular beach, near the Palm, three Emiratis from Ras Al Khaimah sit on a carpet next to a crackling fire.

Sipping on energy drinks and eating chocolates and dates, the friends say that they believe they have discovered the best way to usher in 2017.

“We went one time near the Burj Khalifa. It was very crowded,” says Ahmad Mohammad Al Naqbi. It is the group’s third time spending New Year’s Eve in Dubai.

“We like doing this more with peace and serenity,” the 19-year-old adds.

When the mix of wood and charcoal in their small, portable barbecue dies down, they will start to cook a feast of steak, chicken and lamb.

“We put some garlic salt and some Arabic seasoning on the meat,” says Al Naqbi.

-Qahwa and Karak-

But as it’s hardly past 7pm, there’s plenty of fireside chatting left to be had.

“Dubai is better because of all the events,” says Khalifa Hamad Al Mazrouii, 20. “There’s all the fireworks here,” Al Naqbi adds.

From their spot, the three friends can feast their eyes on the midnight fireworks from both the Atlantis Hotel on the Palm, and the Burj Al Arab.

They’ve also brought along a second barbecue, where they later plan to brew traditional Arabic coffee — known as Qahwa — and sweet, milky karak chai.

In the morning, they will head back home to Ras Al Khaimah.

The three friends say little to each other but, when prompted, can finish each other’s sentences.

“We are friends maybe from childhood, since we were five years old. We were neighbours,” adds Al Naqbi.

