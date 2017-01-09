Gulf News Fun Drive: Three decades of off-road adventures

For the last three years, the Fun Drive had taken place as a ‘overnighter.’

Dubai: Almost every year for the past three decades, Gulf News has gathered the UAE’s ever-growing community to explore the nation’s untouched sandy, rocky landscapes.

We look at how the Fun Drive has evolved into an annual attraction over the years.

1986

On the date of the first fun drive, on March 28, 1986, the UAE was just 15 years old, and Gulf News less than eight.

At that time, Gulf News had only began its print run in colour two months ago – just long enough to capture the very first Fun Drive in bright, vivid hues.

A story of the planning of the first Fun Drive, buried deep in the Gulf News archives, recalls the long, gruelling journey that the trip’s planners had made.

According to the story, which dates back to March 14, 1986, two organizers, Chris Ticehurst and Nick Otty, had mapped out the 200-kilometre route with blue stakes driven into the ground. The route started at the Jebel Ali hotel and ended at the Hatta Fort Hotel.

That first trip had only 100 drivers taking – all of whom had their names and car makes published in the paper. 25 of those who had signed up appeared to end up dropping out.

1992

Six years later, in 1992, the number of participating drivers had swelled to 550 drivers – the largest number yet.

For the last three years, the Fun Drive had taken place as a ‘overnighter.’ The trip started from the Gulf News office on Sheikh Zayed Road, on December 10. Participants would then make atwo-and-a-half-hour drive through the desert, to reach a campsite.

The next day, the convoy made the five-and-a-half hour drive to the Hatta Fort Hotel, and finished with a barbecue.

In a curious throwback to the time, many of the male participants were pictured shirtless.

1999

A year before the turn of the millennium, the Fun Drive returned after a one-year-hiatus – the only year where the drive had not taken place.

This time, around 750 four-wheel vehicles made a four-hour drive from the Gulf News headquarters through a campsite off the Al Ain Highway. Then, the next morning, the convoy made the drive through the Hajjar Mountains to finish at the Hatta Fort Hotel. Some drivers struggled through the sandy slopes, and had to drop out.

An article on the Fun Drive at the time included a glowing endorsement from a young dune-basher.

“I like it, it was fun! In the beginning it was kinda boring but, later it got better,” said the then-11 year-old Tara Gardner, from New Jersey.

2006

The Fun Drive took place on Friday, instead of overnight. According to a report published before the drive, some of the participants had travelled from as far as Japan to take part.

That year, 400 drivers went on the 160km route from Nad Al Sheba to Hatta.

“After showers were forecast for much of yesterday, participants and organisers alike were delighted with the largely sunny outcome of the event, with some describing it as a ‘great day out’,” an article said at the time.

2012

The overnighter saw more than 600 4x4s scaling the dunes in Abu Dhabi’s Liwa desert region, in what is commonly known as the Empty Quarter. That year, the desert drive stretched over 300 kilometres, the longest in the Fun Drive’s 26-year history.

One participant, Javed Barde, said at the time that the Fun Drive gave him a chance to use his off-roader for its intended purpose – instead of restricted to the mundane confines of daily commute and shopping trips.”Normally, we drive our four-wheel car only to the office. Now we’re using the four-wheel in the right way,” said Barde, who took part with his wife and kids.

So what’s new for 2017?

On January 13 and 14, over the Friday-Saturday weekend, hundreds of off-road vehicles will ride the dunes over the UAE’s Western Region for an Overnighter. Registration for the ride is closed.

The drive will begin deep in the desert, at Al Fathiya on Hameem Road, and will end at the Moreeb Dune camp in Liwa region.

This year’s numbers are a far cry from the humble days of 1986. Around 850 4x4 drivers have registered, with nearly 2,300 participants in total, and another 600 or so marshals and sponsors.