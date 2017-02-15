Global Village tops UAE brand rankings in entertainment

The region’s first multicultural festival park climbed from its number 3 ranking in 2015.

Dubai: Global Village has been ranked the number one brand in the Leisure and Entertainment category among consumers in the UAE, according to the annual YouGov ‘Brand Index Buzz Rankings’.

YouGov’s annual review for 2016 indicates the best brands of the year and includes 26 countries around the world, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

“It is a great honour for Global Village to receive such a prestigious ranking across the region, not just as the best entertainment and leisure destination but also as the most ‘improved’ destination,” said Ahmad Hussain Bin Eisa, CEO of Global Village.

He pointed out that Global Village is dedicated to maintaining its reputation as a globally recognised brand. “As an Emirati brand that has been continuously evolving for over 20 years, we are proud to achieve this ranking. The happiness of our guests is the key to our success, and the only indication that we are on the right track is when our guests’ happiness index increases,” he said.

Global Village has seen improvements to its offerings during its 21st season, developing its main cultural square, Roman Amphitheatre, and hosting exclusive cultural shows.

Abu Dhabi’s Ferrari World took the second spot in the rankings, followed by Vox Cinemas in third place.

The results are based on brands that have attracted the most number of “buzz scores” gathered by YouGov on a daily basis over the past 12 months.

The market research agency had set up a tracker called “BrandIndex” to monitor 400 brands in the UAE and asked consumers if they had “heard anything positive or negative about a brand in the last two weeks through advertising, news or word of mouth”. Buzz scores were assigned to each brand based on consumer feedback.