Global Village grants couple marital wish

Couple granted permission to shoot pre-wedding photo album pictures

Image Credit: Global Village
The Filipino couple got to experience ‘the world’ through Global Village, with the authorities allowing them to pose in front of the models of iconic world monuments.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Global Village, Dubai’s long-standing outdoor theme park, has made the pre-wedding wishes for a couple come true.

In a one-off request granted by Global Village organisers, a couple was given special permission before marrying to have their wedding pictures taken against iconic world monuments adorning one of Dubai’s oldest entertainment establishments.

The park authorities told Gulf News on Sunday that they allowed the couple into the park before its daily opening to allow them to use it as a backdrop for their wedding picture album.

Millicent Moreno, an Abu Dhabi hospital nurse, has always dreamt of travelling the world, said the Global Village organisers.

Unable to travel to far-flung destinations before the wedding scheduled on February 15, her high school sweetheart and best friend, Jaime Berdos, also a nurse in the same hospital, asked Global Village permission to hold the pre-wedding shoot there.

In a statement, Global Village said: “The Global Village team was moved by the sheer persistence and determination of Jaime to make his fiancee’s dream come true.”

In response, Berdos said, “I cannot thank Global Village enough for allowing us to come in with our photographer to shoot the wedding album. We know this is a very big deal, and we will never forget their kindness. Being regular guests and knowing how much my fiancee has been inspired to travel around the world after our frequent visits to Global Village, I couldn’t think of a better place than her original source of inspiration to make her dream come true!”

Millicent chimed in: “It’s not just the permission for shooting when Global Village was closed in the morning, but also the way their guest hospitality was managed. We were treated as if we were so special — they made sure we were made to feel comfortable, offered us drinks and took us around the park.”

