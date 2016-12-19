Fun Drive to roll in 36th edition

Gulf News fun drive.

Abu Dhabi: The highly anticipated annual Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive returns on January 13 and 14, 2017, with hundreds of off-road vehicles traversing beautiful dunes in the Western Region of the UAE.

The Friday-Saturday weekend will see a flag-off in Al Fathiya on Hameem Road, ending at the Moreeb Dune camp in Liwa region, located at the start of the Empty Quarter.

It will mark the 31st year of the Fun Drive, but as some editions have been held twice in a year, the upcoming Fun Drive will be the 36th in the series.

As always, participants will take in the beauty of the unspoilt desert, winter weather, an adventurous expedition, refreshments — all culminating in an overnight stay at the campsite, where they will enjoy amenities, dining, and entertainment.

More than 3,000 people stay at the camp in a secure atmosphere and savour the delights of five-star catering, continuous live entertainment and communal living.

The Fun Drive is an event for the whole family and both expert and novel participants will have access to a charted route, detailed instructions and help from marshals.

The latest Fun Drive will start on Friday, January 13, from Al Fathiya. Participants will start arriving from 7am, park in the designated spaces, walk over to the check-in to complete formalities, have breakfast and collect their various goodies.

The goodies include one case of water per car, one goody bag per car and lunch boxes for all passengers in the car. After that they will deflate tyres and line up for departure. The lead car will be flagged off at 9am and convoys will follow. After the drive, the first vehicles should arrive at the campsite by 4pm.

Amenities at the camp include community tents, porta-loos, showers, food and beverages. There will also be an entertainment programme that includes camel rides, circus shows, a magic show for children, DJ and live band and also a belly dancer. There will also be plenty of activity at the sponsors’ tents.

After the overnight stay, participants will leave for their homes following breakfast, which will be served between 7am-9am.

Origins

In 1986, when Gulf News first came up with the concept of the Fun Drive, off-road driving was a leisure activity only enjoyed by a limited number of residents. Gulf News came up with the concept to give residents in the region an opportunity to experience the desert. The first Fun Drive event was held in March 1986, as a Day Drive with a total of 75 four-wheel-drives participating.

In 1989, Gulf News added another dimension to the Fun Drive — the Overnighter — and made it a two-day event with an overnight stay in the desert. By 1997, over 750 four-wheel-drives and over 2,500 people took part, and Gulf News has restricted the cars to this number in subsequent Overnighters.

Fun Drive Registration

Registration for the Fun Drive opens on Wednesday (December 21) on www.gnfundrive.com. Bookings are strictly subject to confirmation and preference will be given to Gulf News subscribers. Payment will be refunded if the entry is not accepted.

For participants who are unable to register online, there is the facility to register on Wednesday in person at the Gulf News offices in Dubai from 9am to 2pm, in Abu Dhabi from 9am to 1pm, and in Al Ain from 9am to 11am.

Fees

The entry fee is Dh400 per adult, Dh200 per child under 12, while children under 4 are free.

Fun Drive registration will be locked on Thursday. Entry cancellation will be accepted only until December 25 and no new entry or cancellation will be possible thereafter.

Payments for additional passengers will be accepted until December 30.

The list of confirmed participants will be published in Gulf News on December 27. Fun Drive numbers will be assigned and a mail with the Fun Drive number, will go to out to confirmed participants on 27th December.

The Fun Drive Information Pack with the Fun Drive numbers and manual will have to be collected from the Gulf News offices as follows:

Dubai: December 28-30 from 8am to 7pm

Abu Dhabi: December 28-29 from 8am to 2pm

Al Ain: December 28-29 from 8am to 2pm

The Fun Drive Disclaimer, with original signatures of all participants, will have to be handed in when collecting the pack. This pack will not be issued unless the disclaimer has been handed in.