Emirates Literature Fest tickets on sale from January 16
Dubai: Tickets to attend workshops at the Emirates Literature Festival, which will be held in Dubai on March 3-11, will be on sale from January 16.
Best-selling British author Jeffrey Archer and baking champion and cookbook writer Nadiya Hussain will be among 160 authors from more than 30 countries conducting 250 sessions.
Ticket prices for the event vary.
Attending a children’s reading of The Astonishing Illustrated Adventures of Reeve and McIntyre by British author Philip Reeve and illustrator Sarah McIntyre, for instance, will cost Dh50.
Meanwhile, tickets for Pimp My Rice, an event with British curry cookbook writer Nisha Katona, cost Dh300.
The tickets will be on sale at http://tickets.emirateslitfest.com/