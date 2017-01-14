Brand Dubai announces shortlist for Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Brand Dubai announces shortlist for Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award

The shortlist features many of the luminaries of the 3D art world from across the world.

 

Mona Al Marri

Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, announced the shortlist for the Dh 2.3 million Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award. 

A total of 25 artists have been chosen for the Award’s final round from 122 submissions. The shortlist features many of the luminaries of the 3D art world from across the world.

The shortlisted artists are Adam Kirsch (Hungary), Andres Petroselli (Argentina), Cuboliquido (Italy), Danila Shmelev (Russia), Dima Fatum (Ukraine), Ella Mundt (Germany), Fanakapan (UK), Gennaro Troia (Italy), Junadres Vera (Mexico), Kobra (Brazil), Leon Keer (Netherlands), Milouz, (France), Kas Nelson Marques (Belgium), Nate Baranowski (USA), Nikolaj Arndt (Russia), Odeith - Joao Reis (Portugal), Qi Xinghua (China), Remko Van Schaik (Netherlands), Rene Muniz (Brazil), Ruben Poncia (Netherlands), Ryhop (Ryszard Paprocki) (Poland), Tomotero (Japan), Truman Adams (USA), Vera Bugatti (Italy) and John Pugh (USA).

The artists selected for the final round will create and display their works at Dubai Canvas 3D Art Festival to be held in City Walk from 1 to 7 March, 2017. The public spaces of City Walk will be converted into open-air ‘canvases’ for the artists to showcase their work.

“We are delighted with the response to the first Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award. Over 80% of the global community of accomplished 3D artists submitted their works for the Award. The shortlist features many of the stars of the 3D art world. This Award is part of Brand Dubai’s efforts to implement the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into an open-air art museum,” Mona Al Marri, Director General of GDMO said.
 

More from Leisure

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAELeisure

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity