Brand Dubai announces shortlist for Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award
Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, announced the shortlist for the Dh 2.3 million Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award.
A total of 25 artists have been chosen for the Award’s final round from 122 submissions. The shortlist features many of the luminaries of the 3D art world from across the world.
The shortlisted artists are Adam Kirsch (Hungary), Andres Petroselli (Argentina), Cuboliquido (Italy), Danila Shmelev (Russia), Dima Fatum (Ukraine), Ella Mundt (Germany), Fanakapan (UK), Gennaro Troia (Italy), Junadres Vera (Mexico), Kobra (Brazil), Leon Keer (Netherlands), Milouz, (France), Kas Nelson Marques (Belgium), Nate Baranowski (USA), Nikolaj Arndt (Russia), Odeith - Joao Reis (Portugal), Qi Xinghua (China), Remko Van Schaik (Netherlands), Rene Muniz (Brazil), Ruben Poncia (Netherlands), Ryhop (Ryszard Paprocki) (Poland), Tomotero (Japan), Truman Adams (USA), Vera Bugatti (Italy) and John Pugh (USA).
The artists selected for the final round will create and display their works at Dubai Canvas 3D Art Festival to be held in City Walk from 1 to 7 March, 2017. The public spaces of City Walk will be converted into open-air ‘canvases’ for the artists to showcase their work.
“We are delighted with the response to the first Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award. Over 80% of the global community of accomplished 3D artists submitted their works for the Award. The shortlist features many of the stars of the 3D art world. This Award is part of Brand Dubai’s efforts to implement the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into an open-air art museum,” Mona Al Marri, Director General of GDMO said.