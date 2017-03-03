Mobile
3D masterpieces await visitors to Dubai's open-air museum

Shaikh Mohammad visits the 3D Art Festival; artworks offer selfie-perfect moments for residents, tourists

  • Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
  • Visitors are dwarfed by the larger-than-life canvases on display.Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
  • Besides 3D art, there are workshops, street performances and food trucks at the event. Long queues dot the intImage Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
  • Shaikh Mohammad visits the 3D Art Festival at the City Walk Dubai on Friday.Image Credit: Twitter
  • The three-dimensional artwork by Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra can fool you into thinking you are at the beacImage Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
  • A jubilant visitor attempts to become a part of the 3D artwork by Gennaro Troia.Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
  • Florida-based artist Nate Baranowski’s 3 dimensional art has the three teenagers flummoxed.Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
  • Children having a great time becoming a part of Brazilian artist Rene Muniz’s painting.Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
 

His Highness Shaikh Mohamamd Bin Rashi Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has visited the on-going 3D Art Festival 2017 at the City Walk.

The event, now on its third edition, showcases the works of 25 international 3D artists from 15 nationalities. Four Emirati artists are also involved in the event.

Shaikh Mohammad visited the unique artworks and also met the artists who joined the Dubai Canvas 3D Art Festival 2017.

During the week-long festival, public spaces in City Walk serve as open-air “canvases” for the artists, who have adorned the walls of Dubai's City Walk for the annual event.

 

 

The 3D masterpieces offer picture-perfect moments and a draw for both residents and tourists. The Dubai Canvas 3D Art Festival, which kicked off Wednesday and runs until March 7.

As artists who joined the open-air art gallery have expressed their ideas of happiness —the theme chosen for this year —each in their own unique way.

Dubai Canvas is an initiative of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), which stems from the vision of Shaikh Mohammad.

The event has transformed Dubai into an open-air museum, and aims to promote aesthetic excellence and innovation, in partnership with government entities and departments, developers, artists and designers.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Head out to 3D 'happiness' art festival in Dubai

