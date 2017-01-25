UAE, India take ties to new level with 14 deals

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE, India take ties to new level with 14 deals

Agreements on comprehensive strategic partnership, strategic crude oil reserve signed

  • Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed and Narendra Modi addressa joint press conference following a meeting in New DelhiImage Credit: AFP
  • Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Manohar Parrikar, Defence Minister of India.Image Credit: WAM
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: The UAE and India on Wednesday added a new momentum to their deepening bilateral engagement, signing a total of 14 wide-ranging agreements including a strategic comprehensive partnership and deals on defence and maritime cooperation.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, witnessed the exchange of the memorandums of understanding with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sprawling Hyderabad House in the heart of the Indian capital New Delhi.

As the wintry morning gave way to a bright sunlit day, Shaikh Mohammad and Modi arrived shortly after noon at the Hyderabad House, an exquisite early 20th century mansion originally built by Sir Edward Lutyens for the last Nizam of Hyderabad. It is here that both nations engaged in full delegation-level talks before the eventual announcement of the 14 bilateral agreements.

In celebration of Shaikh Mohammad’s presence and the ensuing Republic Day, prominent areas and landmarks of the Indian capital were decorated with festive lights and lines of palm trees, while the UAE and Indian flags could be seen fluttering at almost all major roundabouts and traffic junctions of the city.

Shaikh Mohammad, who will be the chief guest at the 68th Indian Republic Day celebrations on Thursday, welcomed the strengthening bond between the UAE and India and praised the new impetus in bilateral ties.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaikh Mohammad said, “I’d like to seize this opportunity to reiterate my happiness at visiting India, especially during this festive occasion where we share with the Indian people their Republic Day celebrations.

“Today, we are living through a significant moment in the history of both countries’ relations. The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and other agreements signed between the UAE and India represent a paradigm shift in both countries’ present and future, and open unprecedented and wider scopes of cooperation and joint action,” Shaikh Mohammad added.

Modi, in a speech following the exchange of the MoUs, said: “The UAE is one of our most valued partners and a close friend in an important region of the world. I have just concluded very fruitful and productive discussions with His Highness [Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed]. We particularly focused on implementation of various decisions taken during our last two meetings. We agreed to sustain the momentum of our relations in key areas, including energy and investments.”

The first of the agreements — on a comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and India — was exchanged by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Manohar Parikkar, Indian Minister of Defence. The partnership, in development since the visits of Modi to the UAE in November 2015 and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed to India last February, substantially elevates mutual relations, the Indian prime minister said. “We have shaped an ambitious road map of engagement to make our comprehensive strategic partnership purposeful and action oriented. The agreement that was exchanged just now has institutionalised this understanding,” he said.

Modi also underscored the significance of the agreement on oil storage facility and said: “Our energy partnership is an important bridge in our linkages. It contributes to our energy security ... His Highness and I discussed ways to transform our energy ties in a strategic direction through specific projects and proposals. In this regard, long-term supply contracts and establishment of joint ventures in the energy sector can be beneficial avenues.”

An agreement on institutional cooperation on maritime transport, exchanged between Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, is expected to simplify customs and other formalities and enable shipping companies in both countries to enter into further arrangements for sustainable trading.

Highlighting the potential for mutual growth in the infrastructure and transport sector, Modi said several Indian companies were interested in helping build the infrastructure for the World Expo 2020 in Dubai. “We regard the UAE as an important partner in India’s growth story. I particularly welcome UAE’s interest in investing in India’s infrastructure sector,” he said.

More from UAE in India

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNAbdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

filed under

NewsUAEGovernmentUAE in India

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE in India

Call for more Emirati-Indian events
Loading...

GN Most Popular

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services