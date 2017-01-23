Mobile
UAE contingent to lead Republic Day parade in India

The UAE has sent 195 soldiers, 15 officers and 15 support staff for the Republic Day parade

Image Credit: PTI
UAE contingent and their band march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath in New Delhi
 

New Delhi: A contingent of 179 UAE soldiers will lead the Indian Republic Day parade this year.

The UAE has sent 195 soldiers, 15 officers and 15 support staff. Of these, 144 soldiers and 35 band members will be part of the parade, said Maj Gen Rajesh Sahai, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area and also second-in -command of the parade.

"Because they are guests, they will lead the parade," he said.

The UAE is the second country after France to send its troops to participate in the Republic Day parade of India, a tradition started last year.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, will be the chief guest at the 68th Indian Republic Day celebrations.

Speaking to reporters, Brigadier Obaid Al Zahumi, who will be leading the UAE contingent, said they were excited to be a part of the event. “We got an invitation from the Indian Army some three weeks back and since then we have been busy in getting ready for the parade. We have a nice mix of soldiers from the army, navy and the air force,” Al Zahumi said.

The troops from the UAE also participated in the full dress rehearsal, which commenced from Monday at Rajpath.

They will lead the march after customary Parade Commander, his second-in-command and Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra Award winners walk past the Rajpath after paying respect to the President, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Force.

The Indian Army will showcase its T-90 and BMP tanks, two Bramhos missiles, Dhanush gun system along with Weapon Locating Radars (WLR) Swati at the R-Day parade.

Fifty-one horses of 61st Cavalry Regiment and BSF's camel contingent will be a part of the show. Marching contingents of Mechanised Infantry, Madras Engineer Group (MEG), Bihar Regiment, 39 Gorkha Training Centre and Territorial Army will also participate in the parade, apart from contingents of Coast Guard and National Security Guard.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase its Advanced Towed Artillery System and Medium Power Radar Arudha at the parade.

