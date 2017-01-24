Mobile
UAE citizens praise ties with India

The bond between the two countries dates back to nearly two centuries, they say

Image Credit: Supplied
Abdullah Salim Al Shimili, 39, a retired government employee, loves to visit India with family and friends.
Gulf News
 

Ras Al Khaimah: Close geographical proximity, historical links, cultural affinity, natural synergies, shared aspirations and common challenges have been providing a tremendous impetus to the engagement between the UAE and India.

Abdullah Ebrahim Mohammad Al Suroumi, 60, archaeologist, said India and the UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship based on civilisational links, maritime trade and vibrant people-to-people contacts.

Trade and social ties between Indians and Emiratis date back to more than two centuries, he said.

“We have a special bond with India, not from [the current times], but for more than two centuries … We believe, truly, that the Indian community is closest to our [Emirati] civilisation,” he said.

Deepening cooperation with India is a good step for both countries, said Al Suroumi. He pointed out that the latest Republic Day engagement would signify “a historical moment for ties between the two countries [UAE and India]”.

The upcoming official visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to India — which will be his second one to India — underpins this close relationship.

“I like India and have visited many places there. It’s a very beautiful place,” he said. “I used to go as a tourist or for health care. Sometimes, I went there on a quick visit to relax and renew my energy,” said Al Suroumi.

The UAE, he said, is keen to build bridges of cooperation and friendship with peoples of the world and strengthen its relations with various countries.

Abdullah Salim Al Shimili, 39, a retired government employee, said, “The UAE’s economic, political and cultural links with India, which date back to more than two centuries, have matured and today [they] are multi-dimensional. Bilateral trade has been steadily growing over the years and people-to-people contacts are on the increase.”

The strong bonds of friendship between the UAE and India are poised to diversify further and strengthen in the months and years to come.

Indian and UAE companies are actively involved in pursuing investments and projects in both countries, he said.

Emiratis are already utilising Indian health services, including the Ayurvedic establishments and spas.

Both countries can cooperate with each other bilaterally and regionally in defence and security issues and become partners in the global fight against terrorism and extremism.

The late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan laid the foundation for these strong ties and now Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed is continuing the mission.

The honour accorded to Shaikh Mohammad — who will be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations — highlights the strength and importance of bilateral relations, said Al Shimili.

Al Shimili praised the visit hoping for further benefit for both countries. He hoped that Emarati citizens could visit India without requiring a visa.

The UAE, he said, is keen on providing a safe and attractive environment for the Indian community that has enabled it to achieve ambitions and successes in various fields and at all levels.

“India is my favourite tourist destination,” Al Shimili said. “I used to go there either with my family, friends or by myself.

“UAE citizens are visiting India for leisure and pleasure, and are availing of its health care [facilities],” he said.

United Arab Emirates
India
Abu Dhabi
Ras Al Khaimah
