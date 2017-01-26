Mohammad connects young Emiratis to India, diplomat says

Abu Dhabi: On this year’s Indian Republic Day when two nations and peoples celebrated enhanced bilateral ties, an unprecedented development has taken place — young Emiratis’ increased links with India, according to a senior Indian diplomat.

Among the positive impacts of the two state visits made by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, one important development is that he has connected Emirati youth with India, Pavan Kumar Rai, Charge d’ Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, told Gulf News on the sidelines of Indian Republic Day celebrations at the embassy on Thursday morning.

“His Highness Shaikh Mohammad is an icon for Emirati youth who follow him closely. Since Shaikh Mohammad’s state visit in February 2016, the number of young Emiratis visiting India has considerably surged,” Rai said.

More young Emiratis, especially professionals and business persons, are watching India and they travel more to India for tourism and professional purposes, he said.

The last generation of Emiratis had deep relations with India but the present generation did not know much about India. “Now, with Shaikh Mohammad’s visits, this young generation of Emiratis has also got a connection with India. That’s why I can say our relationship has been established for the future,” the diplomat explained.

Rai hoisted the national flag and read out the Indian President’s message to the nation in the presence of scores of Indians from all walks of life. The community enjoyed patriotic song sung by schoolchildren and encouraged them by waving the national flags.

The community members expressed their happiness over the improved relations between the UAE and India with Shaikh Mohammad’s visit.

T.A. Naser, 57, a public relations officer from Kerala, said after the late Saudi King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz visited India as chief guest on Indian Republic Day in 2006, the intensified bilateral relations benefited the Indian community in Saudi Arabia. “I expect the same for Indians in the UAE from these developments today [Shaikh Mohammad as chief guest on Republic Day],” he said.

Hira Lal Mahto, 31, a technician from Jharkhand, said he expected that workers like him would also be the beneficiaries of the growing relations between the UAE and India.

Bhagirath Mal, 52, a mason from Rajasthan, said he happily watched Shaikh Mohammad’s visit in New Delhi on TV. “I wish both India and UAE prosper more with these relations.”

Muna Abdul Sattar, 30, an electrician from Uttar Pradesh, said he felt happy in the presence of fellow Indians who were waving the national flag.

Premchand Sharma, 28, a worker from Bihar, said it was the first time in his four-year life in Abu Dhabi, he attended the Republic Day celebrations at the embassy. “I felt I was home … in the midst of these festivities.”