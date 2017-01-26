Indian expatriates thrilled at biggest Republic Day celebrations in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indian expatriates thrilled at biggest Republic Day celebrations in Dubai

Diplomats, community members take pride in UAE’s recognition and respect for their country

  • Students at a cultural programme to celebrate the Indian Republic Day at Indian high school on 26 January 2017Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
  • Students at a cultural programme to celebrate the Indian Republic Day at Indian high school on 26 January 2017Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Indian community in Dubai took pride in what they called “the biggest-ever Indian Republic Day celebrations in the UAE” due to the visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to New Delhi.

Community members said the celebrations literally reached sky-high when Burj Khalifa was lit up in Indian flag’s colours to mark the day on Wednesday.

Kicking off the celebrations on Thursday morning, Consul-General of India in Dubai Anurag Bhushan hoisted the Indian flag and read out excerpts from the President’s Address to the Nation at the Indian Consulate in the presence of some 800 community members.

Later, he hoisted the tricolour once again at the grounds of The Indian High School where thousands of students, teachers, parents and community members attended the celebrations.

Lauding the parade and colourful cultural performances by around 4,000 students of three branches of the school, Bhushan said he had never seen a grander celebration of Indian Republic Day in any school, anywhere he had been to. The outgoing diplomat urged the Indian children to be proud of their country, its greatness and culture as well as be united and walk tall as the proud ambassadors of a great, ancient civilisation.

Speaking to Gulf News, Bhushan said Indians celebrate the Republic Day “to pay respect to the founders of the country’s constitution that gives us the rights, freedom, privileges”.

“For all of us living in the UAE, it is even more special this year because of Shaikh Mohammad’s visit to India.” He said seeing the images of Shaikh Mohammad with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Burj Khalifa in national colours of India made all Indians proud.

“The Indian community has certainly contributed very constructively towards the national development of the UAE and I think all of this culminated in this visit. I am sure this visit is going to further enhance and deepen our relationship.”

Ashok Kumar, CEO of The Indian High Schools, said Indians were “proud to celebrate the Indian Republic Day both in the janambhoomi (motherland) and the karmabhoomi (the land where one works).”

“In janambhoomi, because our His Highness is visiting India, the UAE-India ties have been further cemented and taken to the next level. In Dubai, the Indian diaspora is celebrating his visit and the cementing of the ties … and we could witness those tangible expressions through the function at The Indian High School, the lighting of the tricolour at Burj Khalifa and celebrations of the people.”

The family of Anand Joshi, a credit manager from Mumbai, who took part in the celebrations wearing Indian flag-themed T-shirt, said it was the first time they witnessed India being celebrated in the UAE on such a big scale.

“We are really happy to be living in the UAE. It is a second home to us. This Republic Day is more important and special for us. It was really a proud moment to see the world’s tallest building draped in Indian tricolour on account of Shaikh Mohammad’s visit to India. We are looking forward to things that will help Indians in the UAE also,” said Joshi’s wife Amisha.

Vasu Shroff, chairman of Regal Group Holdings who happened to be the first honorary teacher at the school in 1960s, was honoured at the event for receiving the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award of the Indian government earlier this month. “This is a memorable moment in the history of India. All Indians in the UAE are proud of it,” he said about Shaikh Mohammad being the chief guest at the Indian Republic Day celebrations.

More from UAE in India

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGNBurj Khalifa

filed under

NewsUAEGovernmentUAE in India

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE in India

Call for more Emirati-Indian events
Loading...

GN Most Popular

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services