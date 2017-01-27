Mobile
Dignitaries recall Emirati generations’ tryst with India

First foreign country our forefathers visited was India: top officer says at UAE-India Fest

  • From left: Shaikh Hamad (fifth left), Thomas Varghese, (sixth left), Hon. President, ISC, Pavan Kumar Rai, (seImage Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
  • Dancers perform a classical routine at the UAE-India Fest at India Social and Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, onImage Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: India was the first foreign nation visited by previous generations of Emiratis and a tree planted by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan in New Delhi in 1975, which is still fostered by Indians, symbolises the strength of mutual relations, senior Emirati officials said at an event.

“The first foreign country our fathers and grandfathers used to visit was India. Those links had already created strong relations. Now we have a new history in relations,” said Major-General Ahmad Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General at the Ministry of Interior. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of UAE-India Fest, a three-day event commemorating the India visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.”

Al Raisi said everyone [especially Emiratis] had keenly watched Shaikh Mohammad’s visit to India on television. The large number of bilateral agreements signed on Wednesday has enhanced the strategic relations, said the official who was the guest of honour at the event on Thursday night, organised by the Indian Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) here.

Shaikh Hamad Bin Khadim Bin Butti Al Hamad said: “All Indians have contributed a lot to this country and I heartily thank them.” He said the relations between both nations would strengthen further with Shaikh Mohammad’s visit.

Noora Al Murri, deputy general counsel at Nawah Energy Company, said: “I am sharing our happiness and pride in seeing the UAE delegation standing under a wonderful tree that late Shaikh Zayed planted 43 years ago [at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial in New Delhi]. To us, this is the symbol of strength of our ties and the breadth of our history.”

Certainly, she said, the relations with India go beyond 43 years. As a child, she used to ask her parents about the Indian rupee that was widely used in the Arabian peninsula in the past. “This was my first realisation as a child that our relations with India are historic and important for our collective success.”

A recent professional trip to India was successful, just as “our grandfathers’ successful trading trips” [were], she said. “I loved the [Indian] food — butter chicken, specifically.”

On her way back to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Al Murri posted a video on India on social media. “To give a caption, I found no other words than ‘Thank you India!” Al Murri said.

Pavan Kumar Rai, Charge d’ Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi who was the chief guest at the inaugural session of UAE-India Fest, said among the several existing pillars like people-to-people relations and trade links, two new pillars have been added with Shaikh Mohammad’s visit — defence and security cooperation and [enhanced] political relationship.

Thomas Varghese, honorary president of the ISC, who presided the inaugural ceremony on Friday night, said the ISC established as a small centre in 1967 had a wonderful growth in the past 50 years as a premier socio-cultural organisation. “It is a moment of celebration as the two nations and the leaders build a stronger partnership based on mutual trust and respect, which will be remembered and cherished by generations to come,” he said.

John P. Varghese, honorary general secretary of the ISC, welcomed the visitors and guests of honour including Obaid Ali Al Mazroui, chairman of Gulf Electronics group of companies, and patron governors of the ISC.

Music, dance, folklore, magic and martial art performances entertained the audience on Thursday and Friday evenings.

On Saturday, the final day of the event, the doors will open from 4pm to 11.30pm. Entry ticket priced at Dh10 is valid for three days and eligible for the mega raffle draw for a Renault Duster car and 24 other prizes.

