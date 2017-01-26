Adnoc tower lit up in Indian flag colours

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s tower on Wednesday joined the celebrations taking place in the UAE on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day of India by lighting up its interface with the colours of the Indian national flag.

The stunning visuals, featuring the three colours of the Indian flag — saffron, white and green — embody the deep friendship and cooperation between the peoples of the two countries.

This year’s celebrations were of special attention as they coincided with the visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to New Delhi to participate as the chief guest of India’s Republic Day celebrations.