Defence minister receives Indian ambassador
Abu Dhabi: Mohammad Ahmad Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Navdeep Suri, Ambassador of India, on Thursday discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and reviewed issues of common concern.
During the meeting, the two parties discussed outstanding cooperation relations and strategic partnerships between the UAE and India and means of boosting them in various fields.
The meeting also touched on the latest developments and current developments at the regional and international level and exchanged views on them.