Sharjah’s population crosses 1.4m, with more than 175,000 Emiratis and 1.2 million expatriates

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharjah’s population crosses 1.4m, with more than 175,000 Emiratis and 1.2 million expatriates

2015 Census shows 175,432 Emiratis and over 1.2 million expatriates are living in the emirate

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Sharjah: Sharjah’s overall population stands at over 1.4 million people, including 175,432 Emiratis and over 1,2 million expatriates, a census done by the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah (DSCD) has revealed. 

By comparison, the population of Abu Dhabi and Dubai was estimated to be 2.7 million each and the UAE’s population is over 9.4 million.

Results of the census, carried out in 2015, were announced on Saturday. They provide precise statistical data in terms of population size, distribution, demographic make-up and socioeconomic characteristics, the department said.

The DSCD has published the book ‘Sharjah Census 2015’ in Arabic and English, which includes the majority of results, as well as the organisational basis and methods of the census programme. It also includes a detailed set of illustrations and results of buildings, housing units, households and individuals in all regions within Sharjah, following international standards and recommendations for modern census undertaking.

The results show Sharjah’s overall population is 1,405,843. There are 175,432 Emirati nationals — 86,325 males and 89,098 females — who constitute 12 per cent of the population. The number of expatriate residents is 1,230,417, including 834,542 males and 395,875 females, making up 87 per cent of the population.
 

More from General

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGeneral

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In General

Fire safety code cuts threat from claddings
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?