Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

The photo, which has gone viral in UAE, shows the Dubai ruler visiting Madinat Jumeirah over the weekend

Image Credit: Instagram
 

Dubai: Diners at the Madinat Jumeirah were in for a pleasant surprise over the weekend, as the ruler of Dubai unexpectedly popped up into the neighbourhood.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was seen walking past the stretch of restaurants, as he and his entourage walked up to the Jumeirah Al Qasr hotel.   

Khalifa Saeed posted a photo on his Instagram account last Saturday of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This is not the first time this month that the Dubai ruler has stunned residents and tourists in the area of Jumeirah.

It was only last weekend when Shaikh Mohammad visited the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, and met with the guests. 

Shaikh Mohammad's G-class Mercedes was also seen parked in front of the Westin Hotel last weeekend, with its distinguishable plate number 1.

