Landmark Group partners with Global Happiness Dialogue

Event to host 300 international happiness experts ahead of World Government Summit

 

Dubai: The World Government Summit 2017 announced that it has selected Landmark Group as exclusive partner for the Global Happiness Dialogue that is set to be held in Dubai on Saturday, 11 February 2017, one day ahead of the summit’s launch. The dialogue will be the latest addition to the fifth edition of the definitive summit.

The Global Happiness Dialogue is the first and largest international gathering of its kind that will convene happiness experts, government officials, and representatives of international organizations to discuss ways that help governments to ensure the happiness to their people.

Ohoud Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Vice Chair of the World Government Summit, stressed that the Global Happiness Dialogue will be a valuable addition to the already comprehensive WGS agenda, and will translate a positive impact on people’s lives and on governments across the world.

Speaking on the partnership with Landmark Group Al Roumi said: “Our partnership with Landmark Group is in line with our efforts to enhance collaboration between the public and private sectors. The private sector’s role is particularly significant as it is a vital partner in supporting development and making a tangible difference in people’s happiness and social welfare.”  

Dubai
