Body of Emirati martyr arrives in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI: The body of an Emirati serviceman, who was martyred in Yemen, arrived on Sunday in Abu Dhabi on board a military plane.
On arrival, a special military ceremony was held at Bateen Airport for the body of Warrant Officer Rashid Ali Mohammad Al Duhouri, in the presence of number of senior armed forces officers.
The serviceman was killed while carrying out his national duty taking part in the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen, backing the legitimate government.