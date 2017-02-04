Ajman Police to mark 50th raising day

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ajman Police to mark 50th raising day

Huge slogan plates to be created in Ajman in attempt to set world record

Image Credit: Courtesy Ajman Police
Ajman Police has 26 police stations with 2,200 officers.
Gulf News
 

Ajman: From a one-station police force with seven members to 26 police stations with 2,200 officers, Ajman Police have grown into one of the most successful police forces in the region.

The police force is marking its 50th anniversary on Sunday and will celebrate the milestone with a special activity every month this year, officers said. The golden jubilee celebrations will include cultural, educational, sports and recreational activities.

During the year-long celebrations, Ajman Police are hoping to create a Guinness World Record by a raising 6,000 metal plates with Ajman Police. These plates will have slogans of the Ministry of Interior and the Ajman Police golden jubilee on each sides.

A total of 6,000 students will take part in the event at Ajman Sports Club on February 15 and officials from the Guinness World Records will oversee the attempt. Each student will hold a plate and then helicopters will raise the plates to a height of 100 metres.

Major-General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said, “The celebrations include an introduction which will be conveyed through audio, video and written materials. A book detailing the establishment of Ajman Police and the phases it went through will be released.

“Ajman Police began operations with just seven officers and one car in 1967 but now the force has 26 buildings and 2,200 officers in addition to 550 vehicles.”

Air balloons and helicopters will also be used to carry banners promoting the golden jubilee.

“This celebration is a way of us saying ‘Thank You’ to all those who helped and supported Ajman Police and positively cooperated with it,” says Maj-Gen Shaikh Al Nuaimi.

His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, will attend a Police Excellence Day in March and honour commanders and policemen who have made significant contributions to the force.

More from General

tags from this story

Ajman
follow this tag on MGNAjman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGeneral

tags

Ajman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In General

Body of Emirati martyr arrives in Abu Dhabi
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body