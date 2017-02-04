Ajman Police to mark 50th raising day

Ajman Police has 26 police stations with 2,200 officers.

Ajman: From a one-station police force with seven members to 26 police stations with 2,200 officers, Ajman Police have grown into one of the most successful police forces in the region.

The police force is marking its 50th anniversary on Sunday and will celebrate the milestone with a special activity every month this year, officers said. The golden jubilee celebrations will include cultural, educational, sports and recreational activities.

During the year-long celebrations, Ajman Police are hoping to create a Guinness World Record by a raising 6,000 metal plates with Ajman Police. These plates will have slogans of the Ministry of Interior and the Ajman Police golden jubilee on each sides.

A total of 6,000 students will take part in the event at Ajman Sports Club on February 15 and officials from the Guinness World Records will oversee the attempt. Each student will hold a plate and then helicopters will raise the plates to a height of 100 metres.

Major-General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said, “The celebrations include an introduction which will be conveyed through audio, video and written materials. A book detailing the establishment of Ajman Police and the phases it went through will be released.

“Ajman Police began operations with just seven officers and one car in 1967 but now the force has 26 buildings and 2,200 officers in addition to 550 vehicles.”

Air balloons and helicopters will also be used to carry banners promoting the golden jubilee.

“This celebration is a way of us saying ‘Thank You’ to all those who helped and supported Ajman Police and positively cooperated with it,” says Maj-Gen Shaikh Al Nuaimi.

His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, will attend a Police Excellence Day in March and honour commanders and policemen who have made significant contributions to the force.