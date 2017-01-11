Mobile
Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Flames at Takreer Ruwais Refinery brough under control

 

Abu Dhabi: A fire that broke out at one of the facilities located at the Takreer refinery in Ruwais on Wednesday evening was brought under control.

The extent of the damage to the refinery is not known.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) in a statement confirmed the incident.

 “The fire is contained to one of our processing units. There is no immediate danger to the population. The relevant authorities have been notified and we will cooperate fully with the investigations into the incident,” an Adnoc spokesperson said.

There are no reports of casualties in the incident which took place at around 6 pm.

Abu Dhabi Oil Company, also known as Takreer was established in 1999 to take over the responsibility of refining operations previously undertaken by Adnoc.

The company’s areas of operations include the refining of crude oil and condensate, supply of petroleum products and production of granulated sulphur. The facility is located at about 250 kilometers from Abu Dhabi in the Western region."Work is in progress to contain the fire and currently no reports of casualties."

 

