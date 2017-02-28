Woman falls to death from Sharjah building

Woman falls to death from 17 th floor

Sharjah: A 40-year-old Iranian woman fell to her death from the balcony of her 17th floor apartment in Sharjah early Tuesday, an official at Sharjah Police told Gulf News.

The accident happened around 12.45am at the 50-storey tower in Al Taawun area in Sharjah, police confirmed.

An estimated 400 families from different nationalities live in the tower where authorities were called to the scene after eyewitnesses saw the woman fall to the ground.

A team from the Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) was dispatched to the building to analyse the scene before the body was moved to Al Kuwaiti Hospital for an autopsy.

According to residents of the building the victim was living alone and her sister visited her frequently.

Police said they were interviewing relatives and witnesses at Al Buhairah police station.

A neighbour who saw the woman falling told Gulf News he could not forget the scene of the tragic incident and was suffering from shock.

He said that on Monday after midnight he heard a loud crash outside the building and went out to see what was going on.

The witness said a building security guard covered the body until police reached the scene.

“The woman had very little contact with her neighbours,” he said.

Another witness who worked in a nearby pharmacy told Gulf News that when she came to work after midnight she saw the body of the woman lying on the ground and the CID had cordoned off the area.

“Its impossible that the wind pushed the woman from 17th floor,” she said.

The building has many CCTV cameras and police are likely check them to find more details about the incident.

Police are still investigating the case.