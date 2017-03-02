Watch: Firefighters douse car on fire

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Watch: Firefighters douse car on fire

A car was caught on fire near the Dubai Trade Centre

Image Credit: Screengrab
 

Dubai: A car caught fire on a busy road in Dubai, and the efforts of the firemen in action were captured on camera.

Dubai Media Office posted footage of the emergency team tackling the incident, which took place on Al Sa'ada Street opposite the Dubai Trade Centre, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the footage, which was accompanied with details written in Arabic, the fire was put out in four minutes.

The 50-second video clip shows Dubai Police and teams from Civil Defence cordoning off the road and diverting traffic to ensure the safety of other motorists nearby.

Although the vehicle was left to a crisp, the driver’s life was saved and no injuries were reported.  

Police did not reveal the cause of the fire. 

Gulf News previously reported that the majority of car fires occur due to improper maintenance of electrical systems, illegal modifications to the vehicle, and smoking inside the car.

Fires can be prevented when motorists take a few simple safety precautions:

  1. Regular maintenance of the vehicles by specialised technicians
  2. Daily monitoring of the car’s water and temperature levels
  3. Tightly closing the fuel tank cap to avoid leakage
  4. Avoiding smoking at all times
  5. Turning off the engine when filling the fuel tank

More from Emergencies

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEmergencies

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Emergencies

Bur Dubai police settle Dh824m cheque cases
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March