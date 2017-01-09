Two women saved from burning car
Dubai: Two women had a narrow scape and came out of a burning car alive after a highway smash-up incident in Umm Al Quwain, north of Dubai.
Firefighters in the emirate saved the lives of two Emirati women using metal cutters to free them from a burning vehicle, authorities said on Monday.
The incident occurred on Saturday night.
Police said the vehicle caught fire as a result of the smash-up, when a vehicle driven by an expatriate female motorist collided into another vehicle being driven by an Emirati woman.
Colonel Khamis Ebrahim Bolosli, Acting Director of Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence, said that the traffic police operations room received a report about two women stuck in their vehicles on Al Ittihad Road in Al Raefah area.
A rescue team armed with special tools and hydraulic cutters were immediately sent to the scene to free the women.
Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence were able to rescue the two women, who were trapped in the mangled vehicle.
The accident left three Emirati women and an Ethiopian woman with moderate injuries.
All four victims were rushed to Shaikh Khalifa Hospital in Umm Al Quwain for treatment.