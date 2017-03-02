Mobile
Two hurt as speeding car hits another, catches fire in Ajman

The motorist was speeding and overtaking vehicles recklessly

  • The vehicle damaged by a speeding car on Mohamamad Bin Zayed Road in Ajman on Thursday. The first car that cauImage Credit: Supplied
  • Charred remains of the vehicle after it caught fire on Mohamamad Bin Zayed Road in AjmanImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Ajman: Two motorists were injured after a car hit another vehicle and caught fire on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road towards Umm Al Quwain on Thursday afternoon.

Lieutenant-Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Deputy Director of Traffic and Patrol at Ajman Police, said the accident occurred around 12.30pm after an Emirati motorist who was driving recklessly crashed his car into another vehicle driven by an Indian man.

Both motorists are in their 30s.

The Emirati motorist was speeding and overtaking vehicles, according to police. He changed lanes recklessly when his car crashed into the other vehicle — after which his vehicle caught fire due to the impact of the crash, Lt-Col Al Falasi said.

The Emirati’s car was completely destroyed and both he and the Indian driver suffered minor-to-moderate injuries. Both were rushed to Khalifa Hospital.

The Ajman Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

