Ten people injured in RAK head-on collision

The accident happened in the early hours of Thursday

Image Credit: RAK police
Ten people injured in traffic accident.
Gulf News
 

Ras Al Khaimah: Ten people were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles on the Shawka-Kudra road in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday, police said.

Colonel Saeed Mohammad Al Muhairi, Director of Al Munaie police station, said the accident took place in the early hours.

“The accident happened around 3.30am when an Emirati woman was trying to overtake some vehicles and entered the lane for traffic coming from the opposite direction. Her vehicle crashed into another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The driver of the other vehicle was on his right lane when she crashed into his vehicle,” Colonel Al Muhairi said.

Ten people sustained moderate to serious injuries and were transferred to the hospital.

The 30-year-old woman driver will be questioned later by the traffic prosecution.

Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah
